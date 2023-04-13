Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact features various musical instruments that the Traveler has to play in many instances during their adventure in Teyvat. The latest gadget to join the club is the Kory Drums which you must play during the Awakening’s Real Sound quest. Here’s how you can perform according to the drum score in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Drum Score Guide

Unlike regular instruments that you play with your hand, the Kory Drums can be played by attacking the devices. There are three actions that you can take when playing: Normal Attack, Plunge Attack, and nothing (pause). Each action corresponds to a note on the drum score, and you must perform the correct move during every beat.

The drums will release a circle of golden light periodically, which will be counted as one beat. If you do not perform any attack, the game will consider it a pause. Without further ado, here is how you can play all the drums:

Korybantes Score: Vedana (Cryo Drum)

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Normal Attack

Pause

Normal Attack

Plunge Attack

Korybantes Score: Sankhara (Electro Drum)

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Normal Attack

Pause

Normal Attack

Plunge Attack

Korybantes Score: Rupa (Dendro Drum)

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Normal Attack

Normal Attack

Normal Attack

Plunge Attack

Korybantes Score: Samjna (Hydro Drum)

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Normal Attack

Plunge Attack

Pause

Plunge Attack

Korybantes Score: Vijnana (Pyro Drum)

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Normal Attack

Normal Attack

Normal Attack

Plunge Attack

That is the end of our guide on how to perform according to the drum score in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, consider checking other articles on Twinfinite. We have many guides on how to build various characters in the game, such as Nahida.

