Genshin Impact really does have everything: cute characters, an engaging story, and even butter. There are several recipes in the game that require butter, but it’s not exactly easy to get. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make butter in Genshin Impact.

Where to Get Butter in Genshin Impact

In order to get butter in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to make it with 2 Milk. Milk is available to purchase at any General Store in Teyvat. Blanche’s General Store in Monstadt is the easiest to get to as it’s right beside the Crafting Table below the Southern Waypoint in the city.

Each shop has 100 Milk it can sell for 100 Mora, and it resets daily. There are a few shops that sell Butter as well:

Rama, located in Port Ormos in Sumeru

Sara, located at The Good Hunter in Mondstadt

Verr Goldet, located at Wangshu Inn in Liyue

Once you have the Milk, you’ll need to go to a pot or fire to cook at. If you bought Milk from Blanche, then there’s a giant pot on the opposite side of the square at The Good Hunter.

After you interact with the pot to start cooking, go to the page to the left of the ingredients. Here’s where all the seasonings, including Butter, can be found. Once you’re there, simply make Butter like you would any other recipe or seasoning.

Seasonings do take time to make, and you’ll have to wait five minutes for your Butter to be done. However, once it’s done you can access it from any pot or fire you can cook at, so feel free to travel around and do other things without worrying about coming back.

Every Recipe With Butter in Genshin Impact

Here are all the recipes that you’ll need Butter for:

Butter Chicken

Northern Apple Stew

Show Me the Mora

Baklava

Candied Ajilenakh Nut

Golden Chicken Burger

Halvamazd

Lotus Flower Crisp

Sautéed Matsutake

Moon Pie

Stormcrest Pie

Sunshine Sprar

Woodland Dream

Butter Crab

Golden Fried Chicken

That’s all the is to how to make Butter in Genshin Impact! For more helpful cooking guides, check out how to get pepper. If you’re looking for more help with the event, we’ve got you covered with a full Genshin Impact Spices from the West event explainer.

