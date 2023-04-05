How to Make Butter in Genshin Impact
Butter’s a necessity in real life and in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact really does have everything: cute characters, an engaging story, and even butter. There are several recipes in the game that require butter, but it’s not exactly easy to get. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make butter in Genshin Impact.
Where to Get Butter in Genshin Impact
In order to get butter in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to make it with 2 Milk. Milk is available to purchase at any General Store in Teyvat. Blanche’s General Store in Monstadt is the easiest to get to as it’s right beside the Crafting Table below the Southern Waypoint in the city.
Each shop has 100 Milk it can sell for 100 Mora, and it resets daily. There are a few shops that sell Butter as well:
- Rama, located in Port Ormos in Sumeru
- Sara, located at The Good Hunter in Mondstadt
- Verr Goldet, located at Wangshu Inn in Liyue
Once you have the Milk, you’ll need to go to a pot or fire to cook at. If you bought Milk from Blanche, then there’s a giant pot on the opposite side of the square at The Good Hunter.
After you interact with the pot to start cooking, go to the page to the left of the ingredients. Here’s where all the seasonings, including Butter, can be found. Once you’re there, simply make Butter like you would any other recipe or seasoning.
Seasonings do take time to make, and you’ll have to wait five minutes for your Butter to be done. However, once it’s done you can access it from any pot or fire you can cook at, so feel free to travel around and do other things without worrying about coming back.
Every Recipe With Butter in Genshin Impact
Here are all the recipes that you’ll need Butter for:
- Butter Chicken
- Northern Apple Stew
- Show Me the Mora
- Baklava
- Candied Ajilenakh Nut
- Golden Chicken Burger
- Halvamazd
- Lotus Flower Crisp
- Sautéed Matsutake
- Moon Pie
- Stormcrest Pie
- Sunshine Sprar
- Woodland Dream
- Butter Crab
- Golden Fried Chicken
That’s all the is to how to make Butter in Genshin Impact! For more helpful cooking guides, check out how to get pepper. If you’re looking for more help with the event, we’ve got you covered with a full Genshin Impact Spices from the West event explainer.
- Genshin Impact vs. Tower of Fantasy: All Differences & Which One You Should Play
- All Ingredient Combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event
- Genshin Impact: How to Get Dandelion Seeds
- How to Get Pepper in Genshin Impact
- Everything You Need to Know From Genshin Impact’s 3.6 Livestream