How Long Is Career Mode in EA Sports PGA Tour?

In the latest golf offering from EA Sports, it’s all about building your legacy as a professional golfer. Whether it’s beginning with the Amateur Championship, Korn Ferry Tour, or going straight to the PGA Tour, there will plenty of golf for you to enjoy. But, for how long? Well, that’s what we’re here to answer. It’s time to break down how long Career Mode is in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Guide to Career Mode in EA Sports PGA Tour

There are three paths to take during your career in EA Sports PGA Tour. In the end, they all lead to the same place. Ultimately, you want to arrive at the PGA Tour. And if you want to not battle through the Amateur Championship or Qualifying School, that is your choice. That said, going through those first two obstacles won’t set you back too long in terms of time.

If you begin at the Amateur Championship, you can automatically qualify for both the Masters and US Open. In order to do so, you’ll just have to win that particular tournament. If you do, that means from the time you start as an amateur, you’ve gone through 3 weeks.

Things progress a little differently once you play through Q-School. After advancing past Q-School, you begin to make your way through the Korn Ferry Tour. The reward at the end of this tour, ideally, is your PGA Tour card. Advancing past the Korn Ferry Tour can take as little as 7 weeks. However, if you don’t automatically qualify through the tour but do qualify for the Korn Ferry Finals, that will add another 3 weeks. Thus, the Korn Ferry Tour in addition to their Finals can set you back a total of 10 weeks.

Assuming you don’t need longer than that and you earn your PGA Tour card, then the PGA Tour can begin! Each PGA Tour season runs for a total of 32 weeks. And while battling through it, you’ll look to earn enough points to qualify for the Fed Ex Cup and beyond. Throughout your career, it’s all about earning enough points through tournament success to qualify for other tournaments — primarily the Majors, such as The Masters, US Open, and so on.

Career Challenges

For the time being, there does not appear to be a limit as to how long you can play through your PGA Tour Career. Along the way, though, there will plenty of optional Course Challenge Objectives as well as Sponsor Challenges you can complete in order to earn rewards such as clubs, attire, and other equipment. Completing these aren’t a must, but they will help your pro refine their skills as you look to master the links.

That’s everything you need to know about how long Career Mode is in EA Sports PGA Tour. But for more in-game tips and information, don’t go anywhere. Twinfinite has you covered with other guides and updates at the various links below.

