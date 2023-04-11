How to Get Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Although Leon is a fighting expert who can perform various superhuman feats, the agent still needs proper weapons to defeat the monsters he encounters. Most guns can be purchased from the mysterious Merchant, who will set up his shop in multiple areas, but some firearms cannot be obtained by playing the game. Here’s how you can get the Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Skull Shaker is an exclusive DLC weapon that you can obtain by purchasing the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you’re only interested in the gun, you can also get this firearm on its own by buying it as a separate DLC for a price of $2.

The gun will be available in your Storage, which you can access from the Typewriter. Afterward, you can move the Skull Shaker into your Attache Case and equip the firearm.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Skull Shaker Stats

Here are the base stats of the Skull Shaker:

Power: 5.4

Ammo Capacity: 2

Reload Speed: 1

Rate of Fire: 0.49

Precision: 2.3

Here’s what you’ll get after fully upgrading this weapon:

Power: 9.07

Ammo Capacity: 6

Reload Speed: 6

Rate of Fire: 0.96

Precision: 2.3

The Skull Shaker’s Exclusive Upgrade will cost you 80,000 Pesetas, and it will only double the gun’s Power. You don’t need to obtain this firearm to beat the game, especially because you can get the W-870 Shotgun for free from the village.

That is everything you need to know about the Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving to replay the game again, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.

