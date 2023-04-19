How to Get Earth Day Weapon Charm in Ovewatch 2

To celebrate Earth Day 2023, Overwatch 2 has released an adorable limited-time weapon charm to their store for free between 18 April 2023 and 24 April 2023. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on this cute little Earth charm and decorate your favorite hero weapons, look no further; we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Earth Day weapon charm in Overwatch 2.

How to Get Overwatch 2’s Earth Day 2023 Weapon Charm For Free

To get Overwatch 2’s free Earth Day 2023 weapon charm, you’ll need to simply boot up your Overwatch game either from Battle.net if you’re using PC, or your home menu if you’re on console and claim it from the ‘Shop’ tab.

The weapon charm will be on the right side of the screen at a very affordable price… absolutely free!

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Go ahead and click on the charm to open the purchase page, and confirm the purchase. Don’t worry though, with the price of absolutely zero Overwatch Coins, you won’t lose any of your valuable funds on this one.

Once you’ve confirmed your purchase, the Earth Day 2023 charm will automatically be added to your Hero Gallery for you to equip to your favorite Hero weapons. Easy as that!

How to Equip Earth Day 2023 Weapon Charm in Overwatch 2

There are two ways to equip the weapon charm in Overwatch 2. The first of these methods becomes available at the time you confirm your purchase for the item. After purchasing the Earth Day 2023 weapon charm, a button will appear, allowing you equip the charm to all Heroes at once with one simple click.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Alternatively, if you’d prefer only to equip the charm to specific Heroes, you can achieve this by backing out of the Overwatch 2 Shop into the main menu and selecting the Hero Gallery tab. Once you load into the Hero Gallery, you can choose the Hero you’d like to equip the charm with, select the weapon charms tab from their Hero Menu, and scroll down to click Earth Day 2023. Doing so lets you preview how the charm will look on this Hero’s weapon and choose to equip it by simply pressing the orange button.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Earth Day weapon charm in Overwatch 2. For more helpful lists, news, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content. We have a range of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

