How to Get Angel Goat in Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator is filled with different collectibles and mutators to let players customize their physical goat or their gameplay experience. Of these, the Angel Goat is one of the easiest to acquire, and it actually doesn’t require any searching or collecting. Here’s how to get the Angel Goat mutator in Goat Simulator.

How Do You Get the Angel Goat in Goat Simulator?

To get the Angel Goat mutator, just do not attack anyone or break anything for a whole five minutes. That might serve as a challenge in Goat Simulator because breaking things is generally the name of the game. But trust us when we tell you that your patience will be rewarded.

After the five minutes is up, the game might take a moment and a little walking around to activate the mutator, but it’ll show up. The Angel Goat mutator will work while others are active, so don’t worry about having to get rid of others.

What Does the Angel Goat Do?

While it only requires five minutes of pacifism, the Angel Goat mutator makes a fun change to the goat’s appearance and the gameplay.

For the gameplay, it allows for players to jump significantly higher than the base goat. It can also allow players to glide slowly back to the ground as opposed to feeling the full effects of gravity. Visually, the mutator gives the goat a sweet halo between its horns, and an angelic white respray as well.

As of April 4, the game is on Xbox Game Pass, making it the perfect time to try the Angel Goat mutator out and bring some peace to an otherwise chaotic game. That’s all there is for how to get the Angel Goat in Goat Simulator.

