How to Fix “Error Connecting to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team” Issue

With FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode requiring you to be connected to EA’s servers, you can occasionally be hit with an error message when your attempts to connect fail. In this guide, we’ll be explaining what you need to know (and do) when you’re shown a message saying: “We are sorry but there has been an error connecting to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team,” when you try and login to play FUT.

Can You Fix ‘Error Connecting to Ultimate Team’ in FIFA 23?

Unfortunately, it appears as though this isn’t something you can fix on your end. Instead, this error, in the most recent instance of players receiving it, was an error on EA’s side.

This was made clear via a response from a Community Manager over on the official EA forums. In response to a player noting that they were receiving the error message when trying to login to Ultimate Team, they said:

“Hello everyone. This is an issue we’re aware of and investigating. Please keep an eye on our official channels for updates. Thanks!”

As such, all we can advise you do is sit tight and wait. If you receive this error message again in the future, it might be worth restarting your router. Sometimes, if you’ve got some connection issues, then you might also receive this message.

If you’re not seeing anything on the EA Server Status page, then it could be a fault on your end. Resetting your router can normally fix this, unless it’s an issue with your ISP.

While it’s by no means a perfect solution, at least you know that it’s not an issue with your game or internet connection.

That’s everything you need to know on the ‘error connecting to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’ message when trying to play FUT. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

