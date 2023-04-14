Image Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has recently launched a closed beta test for its free-to-play FPS game, XDefiant. In order to celebrate the occasion and raise the hype, the company has offered several free rewards for fans. Here’s how you can claim XDefiant Twitch Drops.

Claiming XDefiant Twitch Drops

To claim XDefiant Twitch Drops, you must first link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account through the official redemption page. Afterward, you can simply watch any Twitch streamers that are promoting the game for a certain amount of time. The developer has even provided the full list of creators that have partnered with them, and they include popular figures, such as Pokimane and Scump.

Here are the rewards you can get and the requirements to obtain them:

Closed Beta Access Watch partnered Twitch streamers for 30 minutes. Time: April 13th, 10 a.m. PDT/7 p.m. CEST to April 15th, 7 a.m. CEST/10 a.m. PDT.

D50 “Violet” Weapon Skin Watch partnered Twitch streamers for one hour. Time: April 13th, 10 a.m. PDT/7 p.m. CEST to April 24th, 8 a.m. CEST/April 23rd, 11 p.m. PDT.

MK 20 SSR “Violet” Weapon Skin Watch any XDefiant streamer with Twitch Drops turned on for one hour. Time: April 13th, 10 a.m. PDT/7 p.m. CEST to April 24th, 8 a.m. CEST/April 23rd, 11 p.m. PDT.



Luckily, you won’t lose the weapon skins that you obtain after the beta test ends because they will be in your inventory when the game is finally released.

That’s everything you need to know about how to claim XDefiant Twitch Drops. Before leaving to watch your favorite streamers, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite below.

