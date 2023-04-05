Genshin Impact vs. Tower of Fantasy: All Differences & Which One You Should Play

Image Source: Level Infinite via Twinfinite / Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact have a lot of similarities, especially in design, that make people wonder which game they should pick up. While many thought that Tower of Fantasy would be a Genshin-killer, it’s actually just an alternative that has a lot of new things to offer. If you’re trying to decide between Tower of Fantasy vs Genshin Impact, here’s a helpful guide!

Gacha Mechanics

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

One thing that’s impossible to forget about both Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy is that they’re gacha games. There’s an in-game currency that lets you gamble at a chance for unlocking better items and characters, and it’s a pretty core part of the game. Both games also have what’s called a pity system.

A pity system is basically how many times you have to “roll,” or spend that special currency, to get the special item from whatever banner you’re wishing on. Generally, a banner features a new or high-rarity item/character that players want.

In Genshin Impact, it takes 180 rolls to hit pity and get the character featured on the banner. These are five-star characters, and you’re guaranteed one every 90 wishes. However, you don’t always get the one you want immediately. It’s a 50/50 shot, and if you miss it, you’re guaranteed to get it the next time. Your pity count will reset each time you get a five-star character.

In Tower of Fantasy, you’re guaranteed a five-star weapon (who’s also a character), every 80 rolls. You’ll always get a five-star weapon after 80 rolls, even if you got a five-star weapon within those 80 pulls. However, you’re only guaranteed to hit the featured weapon after 160 rolls.

These two systems are different but not necessarily better than the other. It depends on how you play. If you don’t plan on spending a ton of money, then Tower of Fantasy will get you more higher-cost weapons. However, Genshin Impact may serve you better if you want to spend a bit on specific characters since they’re guaranteed and have the potential to come early.

Characters and Weapons

Image Source: Level Infinite via Twinfinite

While the character/weapon systems in both games seem different, they’re actually pretty similar. The only major difference is in the namings of everything.

Genshin Impact has characters that you make a party with. These characters have two rarities, four-star and five-star, and they can use any weapon that’s the correct type (bow, short sword, etc). You travel the world as characters in your party, and you can interact with the overworld by using elemental abilities.

In Tower of Fantasy, characters are weapons that you can equip on your character. However, you can model your character after any of the “weapons” to use in the overworld. You’ll cycle through three different equipped weapons with the same character (or your own if that’s what you choose to use).

There’s not a definite better version here – it’s entirely up to you about which you prefer. The one beneficial thing is that players have less to equip on characters in Tower of Fantasy, which makes it a bit easier than Genshin Impact when it comes to getting stronger. However, Genshin Impact has many ways of getting stronger without having to roll for better options (like artifacts).

Multiplayer

Image Source: Level Infinite via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact’s multiplayer options aren’t a focus of the game. While players can interact with each other by traveling to players’ worlds, there’s a lot that can’t be done with others. There are some occasional multiplayer events, but these are few and far between.

However, Tower of Fantasy is centered around multiplayer play. There’s PvP, PvE, and even players roaming around the overworld with you. Being able to play with friends is the biggest difference between these games.

Story Differences

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Both Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact have great and intriguing stories. It’s hard to judge them beside each other in terms of which one is better, but each of them has a slightly different feel to them that may attract different players.

Tower of Fantasy is based on a sci-fi world that’s dark at times, and it takes itself pretty seriously. While there’s plenty of humor in it, it generally favors its darker side.

On the other hand, Genshin Impact is based more on fantasy with a bit of sci-fi thrown into specific areas. The game has plenty of serious themes, but it shows itself off as more cozy and fun compared to dwelling on the serious parts of it.

Main Similarities Between Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy

Image Source: Level Infinite via Twinfinite

There are too many similarities between Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact to list. However, here are some that many players might be interested in:

Stories

Combat

Gacha Mechanics

Main Differences Between Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

While Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy are incredibly similar, there are plenty of differences that may tip the tides for some players when picking which game to play. Here are some of the major ones:

More customization in Tower of Fantasy

More multiplayer options in Tower of Fantasy

Single-player experience in Genshin Impact

Different story vibes

Should You Play Genshin Impact or Tower of Fantasy?

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

When it comes to choosing between Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact, it’s important to pick which one aligns with other games that you like. For example, if you’re an avid MMO player or are obsessed with sci-fi, then Tower of Fantasy is the better choice. However, if fantasy worlds are more your speed and you enjoy a single-player experience, then Genshin Impact is the right pick.

That’s everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy vs Genshin Impact, the differences between them, and which one you should play. Keep in mind that both games are incredible – if you’re already debating between them, then you’re bound to enjoy whichever one you chose.

