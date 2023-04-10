Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland Event Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse

HoYoverse often holds various web events that players can participate in to obtain various prizes. Most of the time you will receive free Primogems, but sometimes the developer will give physical rewards, such as headsets or keychains. If you want to know how you can complete the Spring Wonderland Genshin Impact web event, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you all of the locations of the fragments.

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland Web Event All Fragments Locations

You can complete the Spring Wonderland web event by collecting all fragments scattered in three stages. When starting the game, you will be able to choose which Traveler you want as your playable character, and you can control them by pressing A and D on your keyboard. You can also jump using J and attack enemies with K.

Without further ado, here are all of the locations of the fragments:

World One

First Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Second Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You will need to jump and strike the crumbling wall three times.

Third Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

World Two

First Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Second Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second fragment in world two will be hidden behind a shrubbery on a high platform.

Third Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

World Three

First Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Second Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Third Fragment

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last fragment can be obtained after defeating the three enemies at the end of the stage. Once you have all the fragments, you can combine them by clicking the View Progress option at the top right corner of the screen.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Spring Wonderland Genshin Impact web event. Before trying to collect all fragments, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite below.

