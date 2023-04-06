Five Letter Words Starting With LEA – Wordle Game Help

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wordle poses an intriguing daily challenge for players all over the world. The New York Times owned game gives players six guesses to whittle down and identify a randomly selected five letter word. Some days it can be a common and easily guessable word but, on others, it can be notoriously difficult and a real vocabulary test. We’re here to help though, so here’s every five letter word starting with ‘LEA’, ensuring your Wordle run keeps going.

5 Letter Words Starting With ‘LEA’

All these words will be accepted by Wordle, meaning they’re potentially the one you’re after in today’s game.

leach

leads

leady

leafs

leafy

leaks

leaky

leams

leans

leant

leany

leaps

leapt

learn

lears

leary

lease

leash

least

leats

leave

leavy

leaze

That’s every word beginning LEA that Wordle will accept. There’s not as many as some other letter combos, but certainly enough to cause you a headache if you’re struggling to narrow down the letters in today’s word.

On that, ensure you’re using Wordle’s feedback system as you play to work out the hidden word most efficiently. A grey tile means that letter should not feature in anymore of today’s guesses, a yellow one means the letter is in the word but needs to move and a green tile means that letter should stay put in subsequent guesses.

If you can’t get the word in spite of this help, check out our daily Wordle answer guide to make absolutely sure your streak doesn’t die. We also run one for Jumble if you can’t get enough of the word-based brainteasers.

