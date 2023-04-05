FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Cheapest Solutions & Rewards (April 4)
FIFA 23 SBCs are, once again, integral to completing challenges, earning Swaps Tokens and unlocking high-rated players. On the latter topic, April 4 brought a brand new Year in Review Player Pick SBC, giving players their chance to choose 1 of 4 select players from Ultimate Team promos spanning December 2022 to February 2023. It’s a good value SBC as well, requiring just two squads. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Year in Review SBC from April 4, including requirements, cost and the cheapest solutions.
FUT 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC Cost & Requirements
It’s a fairly simple SBC, at least compared to some extortionate ones we’ve seen in recent weeks and months (POTM Mbappe, we’re looking at you). It requires just two squads:
- 84 OVR Squad
- 86 OVR Squad (1x Team of the Week)
According to recent estimates and market trends, both squads will set players back a total of 150,000 to 155,000 coins. The 84 OVR squad should cost around 37,000 coins, while the 86 OVR squad costs around 115,000. Naturally, this’ll be made cheaper if you’ve already got high-rated cards you’re not using to throw in.
Cheapest Solutions
As previously mentioned, the 84 OVR squad is far cheaper. There’s no chemistry needed so the following players can go in any position. We’ve detailed one of the cheapest solutions below:
- Yassine Bounou – 84
- Koke – 83
- Joel Matip – 84
- Mason Mount – 84
- Mateo Kovacic – 84
- Hakan Calhanoglu – 84
- Wilfred Ndidi – 84
- Edin Dzeko – 84
- Stefan Savic – 84
- Jack Grealish – 84
- Fernando – 83
The 86 OVR squad is a little more complex, but still doable without breaking the bank entirely. Again, you don’t need to worry about chemistry, so just get these players together for a cheap solution:
- Jesper Karlsson – 87
- Simon Kjaer – 87
- Mateo Darmian – 87
- Mikel Merino – 83
- Ibrahim Sangare – 87
- Jose Gimenez – 83
- Matteo Pessina – 87
- Dries Mertens – 84
- Unai Simon – 83
- Jack Grealish – 84
- Yassine Bounou – 84
All FUT 23 Year in Review SBC Rewards (April 4)
So what do you get for completing the SBC? Your pick of 1 in 4 players from the following list:
- RTTF Diaby
- OOP Osei-Tutu
- Phenoms Vlahovic
- Phenoms Goncalo Ramos
- Phenoms Frimpong
- PTG Di Maria
- TOTY HM Fofana
- UCL MOTM Halstenberg
- UCL MOTM Rodrygo
- EOAE Bale
- EOAE Ribery
- EOAE Higuain
- POTM Mbappe
- POTM Ben Yedder
- POTM Odegaard
- POTM Sorloth
- POTM Brandt
- POTM Osimhen
- POTM Gnabry
- POTM Rashford
- POTM Olij
- POTM Booth
- DD Harit
- DD El Yamiq
- DD Carlos Miguel
- DD Luquinhas
- DD Kamada
- DD Tanaka
- Moments Richarlison
- Moments Vela
- Moments Jovetic
- Moments Haller
- Moments Coutinho
- Moments Borre
- Moments Jutgla
- Moments Gotze
- Showdown Correa
- Showdown Bergwijn
- Showdown Thuram
- Showdown Acuna
- Showdown Fernandez
- Showdown Fofana
- Showdown Orsic
- Showdown Ziyech
- Showdown Kovacic
- Showdown Upamecano
- Showdown Shaw
- Showdown Pasalic
- Showdown Aguerd
- Showdown Ferran Torres
- Showdown En-Nesyri
- Showdown Depay
- Showdown Aaronson
- FS De Ketelaere
- FS Fabio Vieira
- FS Timber
- FS Vanderson
- FS Thuram
- FS Riquelme
- FS Traore
- Flashback Mane
- Flashback Sergio Ramos
- Flashback Pogba
- Flashback Balotelli
- Flashback Jorginho
- Flashback Smalling
- Flashback Messi
- Flashback Ronaldo
- Flashback Spinazzola
- Flashback Walcott
- Flashback Jones
- Showdown Bynde-Gittens
- Showdown Stones
- Showdown Zaccagni
- Showdown Carlos Soler
- Showdown Locatelli
- Showdown Dani Ceballos
- Showdown Molina
- Showdown Pope
- Showdown Mkhtaryan
- Showdown Elmas
- Showdown Henrichs
- Showdown Kolasinac
- Showdown Murphy
- Showdown Sanabria
- Showdown Ward
- Showdown Origi
- WW Kroos
- WW Payet
- WW Politano
- WW Trippier
- WW Tonali
- WW De Paul
- WW Bailly
- WW Kenny
- WW Hahn
- WW Bellegarde
- WW Fadiga
- WW Gullit
- WW Oxford
- WW Ozil
- WW Silas
- WW Okello
- Centurions Mahrez
- Centurions Terrier
- Centurions Alex Fernandez
- Centurions Radu
- Centurions Raul Garcia
- Centurions Rice
- Centurions Tavernier
- Centurions Kent
If you manage to get POTM Kylian Mbappe, you’ve essentially won the lottery.
That’s all there is to completing the April 4th Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There’s some excellent cards on the line, so be sure to use up your high-rated fodder around our recommended squads! In the meantime, check out what else you can look forwards to in FIFA 23, like the Trophy Titans Promo.
