FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Cheapest Solutions & Rewards (April 4)

FIFA 23 SBCs are, once again, integral to completing challenges, earning Swaps Tokens and unlocking high-rated players. On the latter topic, April 4 brought a brand new Year in Review Player Pick SBC, giving players their chance to choose 1 of 4 select players from Ultimate Team promos spanning December 2022 to February 2023. It’s a good value SBC as well, requiring just two squads. Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Year in Review SBC from April 4, including requirements, cost and the cheapest solutions.

FUT 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC Cost & Requirements

It’s a fairly simple SBC, at least compared to some extortionate ones we’ve seen in recent weeks and months (POTM Mbappe, we’re looking at you). It requires just two squads:

84 OVR Squad

86 OVR Squad (1x Team of the Week)

According to recent estimates and market trends, both squads will set players back a total of 150,000 to 155,000 coins. The 84 OVR squad should cost around 37,000 coins, while the 86 OVR squad costs around 115,000. Naturally, this’ll be made cheaper if you’ve already got high-rated cards you’re not using to throw in.

Cheapest Solutions

As previously mentioned, the 84 OVR squad is far cheaper. There’s no chemistry needed so the following players can go in any position. We’ve detailed one of the cheapest solutions below:

Yassine Bounou – 84

Koke – 83

Joel Matip – 84

Mason Mount – 84

Mateo Kovacic – 84

Hakan Calhanoglu – 84

Wilfred Ndidi – 84

Edin Dzeko – 84

Stefan Savic – 84

Jack Grealish – 84

Fernando – 83

The 86 OVR squad is a little more complex, but still doable without breaking the bank entirely. Again, you don’t need to worry about chemistry, so just get these players together for a cheap solution:

Jesper Karlsson – 87

Simon Kjaer – 87

Mateo Darmian – 87

Mikel Merino – 83

Ibrahim Sangare – 87

Jose Gimenez – 83

Matteo Pessina – 87

Dries Mertens – 84

Unai Simon – 83

Jack Grealish – 84

Yassine Bounou – 84

All FUT 23 Year in Review SBC Rewards (April 4)

So what do you get for completing the SBC? Your pick of 1 in 4 players from the following list:

RTTF Diaby

OOP Osei-Tutu

Phenoms Vlahovic

Phenoms Goncalo Ramos

Phenoms Frimpong

PTG Di Maria

TOTY HM Fofana

UCL MOTM Halstenberg

UCL MOTM Rodrygo

EOAE Bale

EOAE Ribery

EOAE Higuain

POTM Mbappe

POTM Ben Yedder

POTM Odegaard

POTM Sorloth

POTM Brandt

POTM Osimhen

POTM Gnabry

POTM Rashford

POTM Olij

POTM Booth

DD Harit

DD El Yamiq

DD Carlos Miguel

DD Luquinhas

DD Kamada

DD Tanaka

Moments Richarlison

Moments Vela

Moments Jovetic

Moments Haller

Moments Coutinho

Moments Borre

Moments Jutgla

Moments Gotze

Showdown Correa

Showdown Bergwijn

Showdown Thuram

Showdown Acuna

Showdown Fernandez

Showdown Fofana

Showdown Orsic

Showdown Ziyech

Showdown Kovacic

Showdown Upamecano

Showdown Shaw

Showdown Pasalic

Showdown Aguerd

Showdown Ferran Torres

Showdown En-Nesyri

Showdown Depay

Showdown Aaronson

FS De Ketelaere

FS Fabio Vieira

FS Timber

FS Vanderson

FS Thuram

FS Riquelme

FS Traore

Flashback Mane

Flashback Sergio Ramos

Flashback Pogba

Flashback Balotelli

Flashback Jorginho

Flashback Smalling

Flashback Messi

Flashback Ronaldo

Flashback Spinazzola

Flashback Walcott

Flashback Jones

Showdown Bynde-Gittens

Showdown Stones

Showdown Zaccagni

Showdown Carlos Soler

Showdown Locatelli

Showdown Dani Ceballos

Showdown Molina

Showdown Pope

Showdown Mkhtaryan

Showdown Elmas

Showdown Henrichs

Showdown Kolasinac

Showdown Murphy

Showdown Sanabria

Showdown Ward

Showdown Origi

WW Kroos

WW Payet

WW Politano

WW Trippier

WW Tonali

WW De Paul

WW Bailly

WW Kenny

WW Hahn

WW Bellegarde

WW Fadiga

WW Gullit

WW Oxford

WW Ozil

WW Silas

WW Okello

Centurions Mahrez

Centurions Terrier

Centurions Alex Fernandez

Centurions Radu

Centurions Raul Garcia

Centurions Rice

Centurions Tavernier

Centurions Kent

If you manage to get POTM Kylian Mbappe, you’ve essentially won the lottery.

That’s all there is to completing the April 4th Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There’s some excellent cards on the line, so be sure to use up your high-rated fodder around our recommended squads! In the meantime, check out what else you can look forwards to in FIFA 23, like the Trophy Titans Promo.

