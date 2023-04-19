FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 25 Revealed: Stones, Jota & Griezmann

EA Sports

Another week in the footballing world has seen the world’s best and brightest leagues tick a matchweek closer to the end of the 2022/23 season. It also means more highly rated FIFA Ultimate Team cards based on the players that stood out in this week’s games. Here, then, is FUT 23’s Team of the Week 25.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 25 Revealed

Beginning with the highest OVR cards from TOTW 25, there’s the inclusion of Antoine Griezmann, whose brace saw Atletico Madrid past Almeria at the weekend. He’s joined by Ghanaian Iñaki Williams, who also netted twice as Athletic Club comfortably saw off Real Sociedad.

From the Premier League, there’s the inclusion of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota after he broke a long-standing scoring rut to bag a brace against Leeds United, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also makes the bench as a result of netting again. Man City’s John Stones also comes in, with a goal and an assist ensuring Man City breezed past Bayern in their UCL Quarter Final First Leg and then Leicester in the league.

Other big name inclusions are Benjamin Pavard, Carlos Vela, Vitinha and Jérémy Doku.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full Team of the Week 25 for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is outlined below:

Michele Di Gregorio – AC Monza – GK

Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich – RB

John Stones – Man City – CB

Nacho Fernández – Real Madrid – LB

Leonardo Spinazzola – AS Roma – LM

Iñaki Williams – Athletic Club – RM

Kevin Kampl – RB Leipzig – CM

Vitinha – PSG – CM

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – ST

Diogo Jota – Liverpool – LW

Carlos Vela – Los Angeles FC – RW

Anthony Lopes – OL – GK

Jawad El Yamiq – Real Valladolid – CB

Ruud Vormer – Zulte Waregem – CM

Guus Til – PSV – CAM

Jérémy Doku – Stade Rennais – RM

Mauro Icardi – Galatasaray – ST

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa – ST

Conor Chaplin – Ipswich Town – CAM

Gabriel Ávalos – Argentinos Juniors – ST

Amahl Pellegrino – Bodø/Glimt – LW

Cameron Archer – Middlesbrough – ST

Alexander Bernhardsson – Elfsborg – RW

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The TOTW releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT, with Team of the Week 25 releasing on April 19. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically take place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That's all there is to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's TOTW 25.

