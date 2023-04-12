FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 24 Revealed: Grealish, Donnarumma & Wirtz

Another week of high octane football across Europe means another stacked Team of the Week for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players to enjoy. As we approach Team of the Season, it’s refreshing to see a number of incredibly high-rated cards in the FUT 23 Team of the Week 24, guaranteed to be usable and powerful even at this late stage of the game.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 24 Confirmed

From the Premier League, there’s the unsurprising appearance of Jack Grealish and Michael Olise. The former’s recent performances propelled Man City closer to Arsenal and past Bayern Munich, while the latter’s hattrick of assists saw Crystal Palace blow a lacklustre Leeds out the water at Elland Road.

Florian Wirtz makes the cut after helping Leverkusen past Eintracht Frankfurt with two assists, while Matthijs de Ligt and Marcus Thuram also join the Bundesliga representation.

It’s rounded out by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marcos Acuña and Mateus Uribe, among plenty of high-rated others.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 Team of the Week 24 is listed below:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG – GK

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli – RB

Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich – CB

Marcos Acuña – Sevilla – LB

Mario Hermoso – Atletico Madrid – CB

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio – CM

Mateus Uribe – FC Porto – CM

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen – CAM

Michael Olise – Crystal Palace – RW

Jack Grealish – Man City – LW

Marcus Thuram – Borussia Mönchengladbach – ST

Arnaud Bodart – Standard Liege – GK

Philip Billing – AFC Bournemouth – CAM

Théo Bongonda – Cadiz – RM

Steven Berghuis – Ajax – RW

Denis Bouanga – Los Angeles FC – LW

Francisco Trincão – Sporting CP – LW

Kyogo Furuhashi – Celtic – ST

Iván Cuéllar – Sporting de Gijón – GK

Gijs Smal – FC Twente – LB

Niels Nkounkou – AS Saint-Étienne – LWB

Dan Kemp – Hartlepool United – CM

Bénie Traoré – BK Häcken – ST

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The TOTW releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT, with Team of the Week 24 releasing on April 12. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically take place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 24. Check out the related content below for all the latest on FIFA 23, or our dedicated EA Sports FC hub for all the latest on the end of the FIFA series – and the start of EA’s new football franchise.

