FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 23 Revealed: De Bruyne, Benzema & Leao

Team of the Week 23 is very strong.

The return to domestic action after the international break means a new series of in-form cards based on domestic performances. FIFA 23’s Team of the Week 23, releasing on April 5 at 6pm UK time, will bring some awesome cards into the fray. Here’s all there is to know about the latest FUT TOTW.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 23 Confirmed

Headlining this week’s FIFA 23 Team of the Week is Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The latter was almost a guarantee after his brace saw the Rossoneri stun runaway Serie A leaders Napoli at their own stadium.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier gets a nod after Newcastle dominated Man Utd, while Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus round off the Premier League players.

Gini Wijnaldum, Leroy Sane, David Soria and Robert Lewandowski guarantee it’s one of the better FIFA 23 TOTWs in a long time, brimming with viable cards even in April time.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 TOTW 23 squad is detailed below:

David Soria – Getafe CF – GK

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United – RB

Facundo Medina – RC Lens – CB

Stefan Posch – Bologna – RB

Kevin De Bruyne – Man City – CM

Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich – RM

Giacomo Bonaventura – Fiorentina – CAM

Georginio Wijnaldum – AS Roma – CDM

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – ST

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona – ST

Rafael Leao – AC Milan – LW

Jonas Omlin – Borussia Moenchengladbach – GK

Toby Alderweireld – Royal Antwerp – CB

John McGinn – Aston Villa – RM

Nathan Redmond – Besiktas – RM

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal – ST

Ludovic Ajorque – Mainz 05 – ST

Franck Honorat – Brest – RW

Ehsan Hajsafi – AEK Athens – LB

Rémy Cabella – LOSC Lille – CAM

Morgan Guilavogui – Paris FC – LW

Jason Ceka – FC Magdeburg – RW

Paul Mullin – AFC Wrexham – ST

When Do FUT TOTWs Release?

The Team of the Week releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT, with TOTW 23 releasing on April 5. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically take place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 23. Check out all the related content to stay up to date with FIFA 23.