Image via Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact’s finally got some news on Kirara, the courier cat-girl from Inazuma. There have been several rumors surrounding her character for months before her release — however, many of them were wrong. Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Kirara so far.

Kirara’s Element in Genshin Impact

Image via Hoyoverse

Kirara is going to be the first Dendro character from Inazuma (which may make cool fanart for a Grass Pokemon from Inazuma). There, she’s a “gold level” courier for the Komaniya Express. It’s not clear how she fits in with other characters just yet, but she’ll probably interact with the other four-star characters around the islands. She may run back and forth from Watatsumi Island and Inazuma City.

Additionally, in an official tweet from Genshin Impact, Gorou is mentioned.

Genshin Impact’s Kirara Constellations

Image via Hoyoverse

There aren’t specifics about Kirara’s constellations just yet, but we do know that her constellation is called Arcella.

Since she’s dedicated to her job, her constellation will probably look like mail. In fact, she’s so dedicated and quick at delivering mail parcels around the nation that she’s supposed to be faster than Gorou in a battle. Considering everything initially teased about her is about being a mail courier, her kit and constellations will probably reference it.

Kirara Abilities in Genshin Impact

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

As of right now, there’s not much news about Kirara’s Elemental Skill or Burst abilities. There are rumors, but they’re not reliable.

Kirara was actually leaked months prior to her tease, which made everyone think she was a 5-star Geo unit. Things have changed since then considerably, and leaks about her have changed left and right.

That’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Kirara so far! Do you plan on using her on any of your teams yet? Let us know in the comments below!

