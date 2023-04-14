EA Sports PGA Tour vs PGA Tour 2K23 Compared: Which Is Better and Which Should You Buy?

Image Credit: EA Sports / 2K

The release of EA Sports PGA Tour on 7 April saw EA’s first foray into the golfing world since 2015. Until then, rival PGA Tour 2K23 stood alone as the only major golf installment of the year. But with EA Sports PGA Tour and PGA Tour 2K23 to choose from, which is the best and which you should you buy?

EA Sports PGA Tour vs PGA Tour 2K23: Which Is Better?

Gameplay

We’ll start with the most important aspect — answering which plays better. For us, the point here goes to EA Sports’ title. It’s an incredibly deep dive into golf, offering countless shot types, clubs and variables to contest with as you play. PureStrike technology makes every shot (maybe with the exception of pitches and chips) feel rewarding or punishing depending on how you played the shot. The amount of data available to players also pushes it above its rival, with feedback on swing speed, swing completion, fade, wind and more giving the feel of real golf.

PGA Tour 2K23’s gameplay is by no means bad. It’s smooth and comprehensive — it’s just not exhaustive in the same manner as its rival. It also feels slightly truncated, too fast and simple to really perform as real-life golf. Any player with a few hours practice can sink chips regularly, hit the middle of the fairway with drives and get within inches of the pin when approaching. It resembles arcade-golf, not the real thing.

Golfers, Licenses, Courses & Modes

Here, both games struggle to outdo the other. In terms of licenses and official courses it’s a win for EA Sports. Proudly ‘The Home of the Majors’, it brings 28 real-life golfing environments to life with its beautiful and accurate in-game depictions. It also lets players try their hand in countless tournaments, from the rookie to the top level.

2K23 can offer the same in terms of the presence of the PGA Tour and over 20 officially licensed courses, but its courses aren’t quite as refined as EA’s. It does offer community-built courses — like an awesome full 18 on a post-apocalyptic Seattle straight out of The Last of Us.

Both offer countless ways to play. From Career Mode to Quick Play and competitive matches online, either lets you play the way you want to and there’s no real issues to warn prospective players about on this front. EA Sports certainly allows you to go deeper into each, especially Career Mode. Hence, if you’re wanting to build your dynasty and cement yourself as the best golfer of all time, it probably edges 2K here — but that’s not to say you can’t do the same with their title.

In terms of golfers, it’s a mixed bag for both. Both boast big names of their own but both also miss out on some big names. 2K is the only one that has Tiger Woods, alongside more bizarre presences like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, but EA Sports holds it own with the presence of stars like Jordan Spieth and Nelly Korda. Both games are clearly designed for players to use their own creations as much as possible, so we’ll chalk this round up as a tie.

Cost

Here, there’s a clear winner, and it’s PGA Tour 2K23. It’s certainly not a surprise given the newness of EA Sports’ PGA Tour, which is still at its launch price of $79.99 / £69.99. In stark contrast, PGA Tour 2K23 is available for as little as $19.99 / £14.99 depending on the chosen retailer.

We recognize that this round is probably unfair — a 2K release back in late 2022 guaranteed that, at this stage, it’d be far cheaper than the newly released EA title. However, cost is undoubtedly a factor a lot of players will consider so it’s only natural to include it.

Verdict

So with each taking one round and one a tie, we find ourselves even after all holes have been played. At the end of the day, we do have advice for you to choose. The game you purchase should depend on how you intend to play and what you want out of your virtual golf.

If you’re searching for a realistic and immersive golf game that is equal parts excellent and frustrating, then it’s EA Sports PGA Tour that you want. The 2023 title is as faithful a golf game as there’s ever been, giving you a wealth of customization tools, brilliant commentary and beautiful courses. There’s not a better title to invest hours into, rank up your gear and talents and take over the PGA Tour.

If you’re after a simpler, quicker and downright easier golfing experience, then it’s 2K you’ll want to purchase. It’s the ideal title to play with friends as a social event, being able to get in a quick eighteen and see who comes out on top in arcade and eclectic golfing environments. You can even use the money you’ve saved to purchase Michael Jordan and play as basketball’s GOAT in the golfing world.

Hopefully, this guide on EA Sports PGA Tour and PGA Tour 2K23 has helped you decide where to invest and what you can get out of them. We can summarise it simply: EA Sports is better if you’re a golfer who wants to game, 2K is probably better if you’re a gamer who wants to golf.

