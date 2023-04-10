EA Sports PGA Tour Pro Shop Perks Explained

Image via Electronic Arts

If you’re like me, you want to hit the golf course in style. Then again, maybe you wish to prioritize comfort. Either way, it’s all up to you in the latest golf offering from EA Sports. But what if I told you there’s even more to access? It’s time to break down what Pro Shop Perks are in EA Sports PGA Tour.

What are Pro Shop Perks in EA Sports PGA Tour?

In order to have access to Pro Shop Perks in EA Sports PGA Tour, you’ll need to have one of two things. Players will need to have a subscription to either EA Play or EA Play Pro if they want even more in-game rewards. Now, both EA Play and EA Play Pro grant players access to recurring in-game rewards, such as XP, attire, clubs, or other equipment. However, EA Play Pro gives players even more than that, such as various gear bundles, Premium PGA Tour Points, and an additional XP bundle.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Specifically, Pro Shop Perks also cover club headcovers, shirts, hats, and other items. That said, these perks aren’t just a one-time thing for subscribing to either service. For as long as you’re subscribed to EA Play or EA Play Pro, you’ll get a perk drop on a monthly basis. In a way, it’s technically another micro-transactional deal. At the very least, though, this is a guaranteed monthly drop of mostly cosmetic items to customize your player. So that’s a bit more fun, right? In this scenario, you more or less know what you’re getting for the subscription.

EA Play & EA Play Pro Prices

Currently, EA Play is $4.99/month (or $29.99/year) while EA Play Pro is $14.99/month (or $99.99/year). As always, a choice like this is fully up to you. Buying items in-game cost a lot as is, for what it’s worth. So if you’re up for tossing a little more money at the game, we’re not going to stand in your way.

And that’s everything you need to know about what Pro Shop Perks are in EA Sports PGA Tour. If you’re looking for more in-game tips or information on the game, then Twinfinite is the place to be. Make sure you check out everything else we have to offer at the various links below.

