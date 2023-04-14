Does Ghostwire: Tokyo Have Multiplayer? Answered

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been out on PS5 and PC since March 25, 2022, and released on Xbox Game Pass on April 12, 2023. The game brings a new spin to the first-person shooter, but does Ghostwire: Tokyo have multiplayer?

Is There Co-op Multiplayer in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Unfortunately, there is no co-op multiplayer mode in Ghostwire: Tokyo. While it would certainly be a blast to roam the haunted streets of Tokyo with a friend, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be happening.

The game is set in modern-day Japan, where a sinister man in a Hannya mask has caused everyone to disappear, leaving only the eerie emptiness of their clothes where they stood. While only having one KK being able to posses only one Akito, it wouldn’t make all that much sense to try to make the game fit a multiplayer mode.

Does Ghostwire: Tokyo Have A PvP Mode?

While Ghostwire: Tokyo lends itself to a Left 4 Dead-style PvP mode with a human team and a Visitor team, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be coming to the game either. The only way to compete with friends would be to play the Spider’s Thread and compare your performance after the fact.

As of now, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a solely single-player title, regardless of the platform it is played on. While there might not be a multiplayer mode, the Spider’s Thread update released on April 12 brings a new, roguelike game mode to test your combat skills. That’s all there is to know about if Ghostwire: Tokyo has multiplayer.

Related Posts