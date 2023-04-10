Disney Dreamlight Valley Seed of Memories Quest Guide

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Although Simba and Scar have a complicated relationship, they must work together in the latest mission to restore the magical Dreamlight Tree. However, the journey requires a few tricky steps along the way that may be difficult to achieve, especially when locating hidden rooms and objects. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Seed of Memories quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Complete Seed of Memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Seed of Memories quest will unlock after players reach Simba’s Level 7 Friendship, in which you must speak to Scar to find the Dreamlight Tree Seed in Sunlit Plateau’s Mines. Once players enter the location, they can walk over to the right side of the waterfall:

There, you can interact with the pile of rocks to reveal a hidden room.

You’ll spend some time exploring the Herbalist Room until you trigger the following task of talking to Merlin, who will tell you to collect various items. Here is a list of all the ingredients and where to get them:

3 Dream Shards : Uncovering sparkling spots on the ground.

: Uncovering sparkling spots on the ground. 3 Night Shards : Digging sparkling spots or crafting them with one Onyx.

: Digging sparkling spots or crafting them with one Onyx. 6 Blueberries : Bushes in the Plaza, Dazzle Beach, and Forest of Valor.

: Bushes in the Plaza, Dazzle Beach, and Forest of Valor. 3 Orange Marsh Milkweed: Glade of Trust.

After players collect the materials, they must utilize them to create the Potion of Growth and the Potion of Dust, as well as place them on the table of the Herbalist Room. Simba will then show you where to plant the Dreamlight Tree Seed near the pond of Sunlit Plateau, which takes three days to grow.

Fortunately, players can use the Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir to speed up the process (it may even grow instantly.) You’ll also plant three additional Dreamlight Trees during Simba’s Level 10 Friendship quest to expand your fruit inventory further.

That does it for our guide on the Seed of Memories quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to craft a Pretty Flower Basket.

