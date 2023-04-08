Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Event Guide

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first Spring event has officially launched for all players, featuring an extensive egg hunt challenge. You’ll be able to cook up a few tasty meals with the newest recipes, as well as craft vibrantly colorful designs. So, if you want to get the whole experience, here’s a complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza guide.

How to Complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Event

The Eggstravaganza event will last until April 29, 2023, which will begin once players speak to WALL-E. During its duration, you can collect various eggs and use them to your advantage with the latest crafting recipe lineup.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Egg Locations

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event showcases three distinct easter egg types throughout the Valley. You can find them in the following areas:

Wild Spring Egg (Blue): On the grounds of the Valley.

On the grounds of the Valley. Egg-cellent Fruit (Pink): On bushes

On bushes Spring V-EGG-etable (Yellow): Harvestable/Reward.

Wild Spring Eggs are relatively easy to locate since they can simply be picked up on the ground, like flowers and sticks. Then, you can grab Egg-cellent Fruits from bushes in Sunlit Plateau, Dazzle Beach, and Forest of Valor.

Players can acquire Spring V-EGG-etable seeds from the crafting table and plant them for harvest. You can also get them as a reward from WALL-E’s seasonal missions after you complete them successfully.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Recipes

Now that you know how to get the eggs, it’s time to cook up some desserts with these ingredients:

Spring Chocolate: Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean

Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Spring Egg Bowl: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean

Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Spring Mimosa Eggs: Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, and Basil

You can use these meals to replenish your energy, gift to villagers, or achieve Dreamlight missions for the Eggstravaganza event.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Duties

Like the previous events, the Eggstravaganza exhibits several Dreamlight Duties for players to complete, along with WALL-E’s daily and weekly tasks. You can finish these missions by performing the following actions:

Eggstravaganza Dreamlight Duties Objectives Rewards That’s Not Where Eggs Come From! Harvest Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds (maximum of 100) Spring Chocolate, Blue Spring Rabbit, Pink Spring Rabbit, and Yellow Spring Rabbit Spring Taste Test Consume Spring Chocolate, Spring Egg Bowl, and Spring Mimosa Eggs Spring Tableware WALL-E Loves Flowers Pick up 40 flowers with WALL-E in your party Decorative Bouquet Egg-ceptional Decorating Place four Spring-related items in the Valley (the rewards from these duties do not count) Tulip Lamp

The first and the last Dreamlight Duties may take some time to achieve, as they require a substantial amount of ingredients. Fortunately, the other tasks can be done reasonably quickly, and you shouldn’t have too much trouble completing them within a day.

How to Complete WALL-E Eggstravaganza Missions

Players can speak to WALL-E to participate in daily and weekly quests for the Eggstravaganza event. Currently, you can begin the following two requests:

Blooming and Blossoming (Daily): Craft the Pretty Flower Basket.

Craft the Pretty Flower Basket. Bunnies on the Run (Weekly): Catch five bunnies at the Plaza.

The Pretty Flower Basket crafting recipe requires two Yellow Daisies, Green Rising Penstemons, two Purple Rising Penstemons, and Fiber. Additionally, players can utilize the new glide mechanic to obtain the bunnies more efficiently.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza Crafting Recipes

When browsing the Crafting Recipes section, you’ll notice a few new items in Refined Materials and Furniture. Those who want to make these products can use these materials to decorate the Valley for the latest season.

Crafting Recipe Materials V-EGG-etable Seed Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, and 20 Dreamlight Over Easy Chair Five Wild Spring Egg and five Egg-cellent Fruit “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket 10 Wild Spring Egg, 10 Egg-cellent Fruit, five Spring V-EGG-etable, and 20 Fibers Spring Egg Bunny 15 Wild Spring Egg, 15 Egg-cellent Fruit, 15 Spring V-EGG-etable, and 50 Stone Sunny Side Up Arch 25 Wild Spring Egg, 25 Egg-cellent Fruit, 25 Spring V-EGG-etable, 10 Iron Ingot Spring Stall 10 Wild Spring Egg, 100 Egg-cellent Fruit, 10 Spring V-EGG-etable, and 10 Hardwood Pretty Flower Basket (WALL-E) Two Yellow Daisy, Green Rising Penstemon, two Purple Rising Penstemon, and Fiber

You can place these builds to fulfill the Dreamlight Duty, Egg-ceptional Decorating, resulting in several rewards for your journey.

That does it for our Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza event guide. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to unlock Simba and Nala.

