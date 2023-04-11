Dead Island 2 Preload & Unlock Times Explained

Image Source: Dambuster Studios

One of the best parts about digital gaming is getting to download a game ahead of its actual release. With preloading a pre-ordered game, it’s easier to keep track of when it unlocks. We have all the information for this highly anticipated zombie-slaying survival game. Here’s everything we know about the preload and unlock times for Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 Preload Times Explained

There are two answers for this, depending on your platform. For PlayStation players, preload will start on April 19, with only a two-day wait before the April 21 release.

On the other hand, Xbox players have been able to preload Dead Island 2 since April 3 and can still do so at any time up until release. This was confirmed via a Reddit thread, which also revealed the install size of Dead Island 2 on Xbox Series X|S is 54GB and 26GB on Xbox One.

Presumably, that April 19 preload date will also apply to PC players. Anyone looking to pre-order should also know that the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

When Will Dead Island 2 Unlock?

As with all digital games, 12:00am ET on the release date is when the game will unlock across the United States. This doesn’t mean midnight in your local time zone, however. In recent years, this has led to games unlocking at 9:00 pm PT so everyone can access the game at the same time.

For the UK, games typically go live around 12:00am GMT on launch day, so we assume that will be the case.

Dead Island 2 will release on April 21 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, so you can expect the game to ‘unlock’ once you’ve preloaded it at midnight in the time zones noted above on this day.

This is everything we know about the preload and unlock times for Dead Island 2. Be sure to check back with us closer to the release date for guides to help you survive the early hours in Hell-A.

