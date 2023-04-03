Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs
Bargains for your SBCs.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.
Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.
It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.
Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Rade Krunic
|Gold TOTW
|14,250
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Gold Rare
|14,250
|Marcelo Brosovic
|Gold Rare
|14,250
|Youssouf Sabaly
|Gold TOTW
|14,500
|Christopher Nkunku
|Gold Rare
|14,500
|Thiago Silva
|Gold Rare
|14,500
|Kevin Trapp
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Edouard Mendy
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Thiago Almada
|Gold TOTW
|14,750
Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Jesper Karlsson
|Gold TOTW
|18,250
|Mateo Darmian
|UCL MOTM
|18,750
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Gold TOTW
|19,000
|Pedro Gonçalves
|UEL MOTM
|19,500
|David De Gea
|Gold Rare
|20,000
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Gold Rare
|20,000
|Fabinho
|Gold Rare
|20,000
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Gold Rare
|20,000
|Rodri
|Gold Rare
|20,250
|Hugo Lloris
|Gold Rare
|20,250
Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|André Onana
|FUT Birthday
|27,500
|Romelu Lukaku
|Gold TOTW
|27,500
|Keylor Navas
|Gold Rare
|28,000
|Toni Kroos
|Gold Rare
|28,000
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Gold Rare
|28,000
|Luka Modric
|Gold Rare
|28,000
|Ruben Dias
|Gold Rare
|28,250
|Mario Gomez
|FUT Hero
|28,500
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Gold TOTW
|28,500
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Gold Rare
|28,500
Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Dani Olmo
|Gold TOTW
|38,000
|Heung Min Son
|Gold Rare
|39,500
|Jan Oblak
|Gold Rare
|39,500
|Neymar
|Gold Rare
|39,750
|Casemiro
|Gold Rare
|40,000
|Wojciech Szczesny
|FUT Centurions
|40,000
|Sadio Mane
|Gold Rare
|40,000
|Alisson
|Gold Rare
|40,500
|Ederson
|Gold Rare
|40,500
|N’Golo Kante
|Gold Rare
|40,500
|Harry Kane
|Gold Rare
|40,500
Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Mohamed Salah
|Gold Rare
|58,500
|Thibaut Cortouis
|Gold Rare
|58,500
|Manuel Neuer
|Gold Rare
|59,000
|Casemiro
|Gold TOTW
|59,500
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Gold Rare
|59,500
|Thomas Muller
|UCL RTTF
|60,000
|Joshua Kimmich
|UCL MOTM
|61,000
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|World Cup Hero
|62,500
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Gold Rare
|62,500
|Harry Kane
|Gold TOTW
|64,500
There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated 86 or above, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.
