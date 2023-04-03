Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

EA Sports

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.

Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.

It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Rade Krunic Gold TOTW 14,250 Wojciech Szczesny Gold Rare 14,250 Marcelo Brosovic Gold Rare 14,250 Youssouf Sabaly Gold TOTW 14,500 Christopher Nkunku Gold Rare 14,500 Thiago Silva Gold Rare 14,500 Kevin Trapp Gold Rare 14,750 Edouard Mendy Gold Rare 14,750 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Gold Rare 14,750 Thiago Almada Gold TOTW 14,750

Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Jesper Karlsson Gold TOTW 18,250 Mateo Darmian UCL MOTM 18,750 Ibrahim Sangaré Gold TOTW 19,000 Pedro Gonçalves UEL MOTM 19,500 David De Gea Gold Rare 20,000 Kalidou Koulibaly Gold Rare 20,000 Fabinho Gold Rare 20,000 Antonio Rüdiger Gold Rare 20,000 Rodri Gold Rare 20,250 Hugo Lloris Gold Rare 20,250

Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost André Onana FUT Birthday 27,500 Romelu Lukaku Gold TOTW 27,500 Keylor Navas Gold Rare 28,000 Toni Kroos Gold Rare 28,000 Marc-André ter Stegen Gold Rare 28,000 Luka Modric Gold Rare 28,000 Ruben Dias Gold Rare 28,250 Mario Gomez FUT Hero 28,500 Viktor Tsygankov Gold TOTW 28,500 Gianluigi Donnarumma Gold Rare 28,500

Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Dani Olmo Gold TOTW 38,000 Heung Min Son Gold Rare 39,500 Jan Oblak Gold Rare 39,500 Neymar Gold Rare 39,750 Casemiro Gold Rare 40,000 Wojciech Szczesny FUT Centurions 40,000 Sadio Mane Gold Rare 40,000 Alisson Gold Rare 40,500 Ederson Gold Rare 40,500 N’Golo Kante Gold Rare 40,500 Harry Kane Gold Rare 40,500

Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Mohamed Salah Gold Rare 58,500 Thibaut Cortouis Gold Rare 58,500 Manuel Neuer Gold Rare 59,000 Casemiro Gold TOTW 59,500 Virgil Van Dijk Gold Rare 59,500 Thomas Muller UCL RTTF 60,000 Joshua Kimmich UCL MOTM 61,000 Jean-Pierre Papin World Cup Hero 62,500 Cristiano Ronaldo Gold Rare 62,500 Harry Kane Gold TOTW 64,500

There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated 86 or above, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

