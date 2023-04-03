Connect with us

Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

Bargains for your SBCs.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.

Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.

It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Rade KrunicGold TOTW14,250
Wojciech SzczesnyGold Rare14,250
Marcelo BrosovicGold Rare14,250
Youssouf SabalyGold TOTW14,500
Christopher NkunkuGold Rare14,500
Thiago SilvaGold Rare14,500
Kevin TrappGold Rare14,750
Edouard MendyGold Rare14,750
Sergej Milinkovic-SavicGold Rare14,750
Thiago AlmadaGold TOTW14,750

Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Jesper KarlssonGold TOTW18,250
Mateo DarmianUCL MOTM18,750
Ibrahim SangaréGold TOTW19,000
Pedro GonçalvesUEL MOTM19,500
David De GeaGold Rare20,000
Kalidou KoulibalyGold Rare20,000
FabinhoGold Rare20,000
Antonio RüdigerGold Rare20,000
RodriGold Rare20,250
Hugo LlorisGold Rare20,250

Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
André OnanaFUT Birthday27,500
Romelu LukakuGold TOTW27,500
Keylor NavasGold Rare28,000
Toni KroosGold Rare28,000
Marc-André ter StegenGold Rare28,000
Luka ModricGold Rare28,000
Ruben DiasGold Rare28,250
Mario GomezFUT Hero28,500
Viktor TsygankovGold TOTW28,500
Gianluigi DonnarummaGold Rare28,500

Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Dani OlmoGold TOTW38,000
Heung Min SonGold Rare39,500
Jan OblakGold Rare39,500
NeymarGold Rare39,750
CasemiroGold Rare40,000
Wojciech SzczesnyFUT Centurions40,000
Sadio ManeGold Rare40,000
AlissonGold Rare40,500
EdersonGold Rare40,500
N’Golo KanteGold Rare40,500
Harry KaneGold Rare40,500

Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Mohamed SalahGold Rare58,500
Thibaut CortouisGold Rare58,500
Manuel NeuerGold Rare59,000
CasemiroGold TOTW59,500
Virgil Van DijkGold Rare59,500
Thomas MullerUCL RTTF60,000
Joshua KimmichUCL MOTM61,000
Jean-Pierre PapinWorld Cup Hero62,500
Cristiano RonaldoGold Rare62,500
Harry KaneGold TOTW64,500

There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated 86 or above, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

