Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 Release Date & Spoilers
Leading up to an epic showdown!
The Omnipotence arc continues in full swing as Boruto faces yet another massive threat. Things are on track to get to the future that was shown all the way back in the very first chapter. With the release schedule of the manga, fans still have a little longer to wait for more. Here’s everything we know about the release date of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 81 and story spoilers for those eager readers who can’t wait.
When Does Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 Come Out?
The release schedule for the Boruto manga is typically one chapter a month. This is a little more staggered than other popular series, but chapter 80 is set to release on April 20. However, the series is set to go on hiatus, so chapter 81 won’t release until August 20.
As the series does do monthly releases, this isn’t the biggest delay to the release schedule. It only means fans will be reading chapter 81 when they would normally get chapter 84.
All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Might Happen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81?
As chapter 81 is still a few months away, there aren’t any definite spoilers available at the moment. However, there are still things that will certainly carry over from chapter 80 to expect.
Chapter 80 of the manga features a lot of the Konoha shinobi under Ada’s Allure ability which makes them do her bidding. She has convinced many of the village’s heavy hitters, such as Sasuke and Shikamaru, that Boruto has killed Naruto.
In trying to convince her father that Boruto isn’t a villain, Sarada awakens her Mangekyo Sharingan, which is why she is immune to Ada. Sasuke intervenes and, while his memories are untrustworthy, agrees to help Boruto.
That chapter ends with Boruto training to defeat Kawaki as he still has Naruto and Hinata trapped. This is presumably where chapter 81 will pick up, but the actual showdown is probably still a few chapters away.
This is everything we know regarding the release date of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 81 and story spoilers. For more Boruto guides and news, check out the links below.
- When Is the Release Date for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections? Answered
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Repackages the Last Four Ninja Storm Entries Into One Game
- Boruto’s Current Arc Has Sasuke Playing Dice in Prison &…Fighting a Dinosaur
- Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker: How to Get Summon Jutsu
- Naruto & Boruto Set to Receive News, Announcements During Jump Festa