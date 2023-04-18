The Vaznev-9K remains one of the best SMGs there is.

Despite a reduction in headshot damage coming with Season 3 weapon changes, the Vaznev-9K remains the pros’ SMG of choice in MW2 and one of the most popular SMGs in Call of Duty’s sequel battle royale. But what is the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 right now? Read on to find out.

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 Loadout

Despite successive nerfs, the Vaznev’s standout damage and range make it one of the strongest SMGs there is. Its fire-rate isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it’s able to outperform other weapons thanks to its rapid TTK up close. To improve it as much as possible, we’re opting for attachments that aid handling and recoil control.

Firstly, the XTEN RR-40 improves range and bullet velocity considerably, pushing the Vaznev into being able to compete with the weaker ARs. The Lockgrip Precision-40 stabilizes shots to a significant extent, as well as aiding hipfire accuracy to land accurate shots as you ADS.

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured

The True-Tac Grip speeds up ADS and sprint to fire, going someway to negate the undesirable handling effects of the recoil-controlling attachments.

The 45-Round Mag is also important, reducing the need to reload and keeping you in the action, especially in larger team games like Trios and Quads. We’re pairing it up with the 9mm Overpressured ammunition. It’s emerged as an incredibly powerful attachment on SMGs and inflicts increased target flinch onto opponents, among other benefits.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Vaznev-9K Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

In MW2, you can drop the larger magazine and the stock that helps with recoil. Instead, you’ll want to focus on improving ADS, sprint to fire and overall mobility. To that end, we’re introducing the Otrezat Stock and True-Tac Grip.

Similarly, we’re swapping out the XTEN RR-40 Muzzle for the Bruen Pendulum, aiding recoil to a greater degree and losing the sound suppression, which is less important in multiplayer because of the absence of CoD’s traditional minimap system.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

We’re completing the loadout with the KAS-1 381mm and Commando Foregrip, keeping recoil easy to control and your Vaznev on target. It augments the Vaznev’s strengths and lessens its weaknesses, easily the best all-round SMG in MW2’s current Season 3 meta.

There you have it, that’s all you need to know about the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. These could shift as the games’ metas do, so be sure to check back soon!

