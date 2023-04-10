Image via Electronic Arts

It’s all about authenticity in EA Sports PGA Tour this year. With authenticity, though, can come an unforgiving outcome. Every shot matters. That means that every condition matters. And as you’re making your way through the PGA Tour, you’ll have to keep your skills sharp in order to challenge for top honors. So, what are you going to do about it? Well, we’re here to break down the best swing settings in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Modifying Swing Settings in EA Sports PGA Tour

Here’s the good news when it comes to swing settings in EA Sports PGA Tour: On consoles, the Swing Stick is the only way to strike the ball. However, that doesn’t mean other swing options aren’t coming. In our hands-off preview earlier this year, the development team hinted at several post-launch content to come. While it wasn’t confirmed then, a three-click swing option was at least discussed. However, there are more things to consider than just the swing style.

Players can choose between the left or right joystick, and for me, it comes down to which hand you use most often. I’m a righty, so I chose the right joystick. I recommend you do the same, and if you’re left-handed, then there’s your answer! That said, utilizing a Power Boost pre-shot involves tapping the left trigger button while swinging. Therefore, it may be easier to just go with the right joystick so you can use your left hand to tap the Power Boost. More than anything, though, this is a matter of preference.

Other options to consider with your swing include the aforementioned Power Boost, plus Spin Control, Swing Meter, Shot Shaping, and Lie Effect. That’s where the difficulty settings come into play.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Difficulty Settings

For starters, I recommend Pro difficulty. It’s the second-lowest setting, but still provides a steady challenge. I’m also all about customizing my options to find the most comfortable fit, and EA’s latest offering is no different. It also helps that most of these options are broken down into just three categories. Those categories are Easy, Normal, and Hard.

Easy is the most forgiving of the settings, but I opt for Normal across the board. If you do think you can handle the hardest setting, then that will require more shot-shaping. Until you become comfortable with the game itself, stick with the easier settings in order to find your footing. EA does have a long history of PGA games, but, this is their first offering since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, which goes all the way back to 2015.

If On, Shot Shaping requires the player to angle their backswing. If Off, the player can simply move the joystick up and down in one motion in order to swing. Additionally, the Aiming Arc can be a helpful tool for players just starting out. When Short, it will just display your ball flight. If Full, it will show the entire flight until it first connects with the ground. When Off, then you’ll simply have to see where your ball ends up. That’s why I’m sticking with Low-to-Medium difficulty across the board until improving. The game is meant to be very realistic, yes, but it’s also supposed to be fun.

That’s all we’ve got to offer when it comes to the best swing settings in EA Sports PGA Tour. For more tips or in-game information, be sure to keep it at Twinfinite by checking out our other guides and updates at the links below.

