Best STB 556 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2’s meta is fluid and ever changing, with weapon patches altering the strongest and most viable. With a series of buffs in the Season 3 update, the STB 556 is more popular and stronger than ever. Here are the best STB 556 loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 STB 556 Build

As previously mentioned, Season 3’s weapon changes strengthened the STB 556 considerably. Its headshot, lower leg and lower torso damage were all increased at the expense of slight range decreases. Resultantly, the STB 556 thrives in medium ranges and is an ideal sniper support option.

A fierce fire-rate does mean there’s a fair amount of kick for players to combat but, with this loadout, it won’t take you too long to be shooting well at all ranges.

The Lockgrip Precision-40, Bruen HCR Stock 56 and Stip-40 Grip all reduce recoil, improving the STB’s kick in just a few simple attachments.

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

They’re joined by the Aim OP-V4, which remains the best option on any weapon that’ll be used for medium ranges or further. Finally, the 42 Round Mag is an essential, given the STB’s fire-rate will have you reloading fairly frequently even with 12 extra shots.

It’s designed to thrive as your primary weapon and should be used alongside a SMG or, if you’re confident, as a sniper support weapon.

Best STB 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you won’t need the same emphasis on recoil control or range. To that end, we’re making changes across the board, instead improving handling and mobility.

We’re bringing in the Bruen MX9 Stock and Bruen Q900 Grip to massively improve ADS time, with only a very small penalty to aiming stability. Similarly, the Cronen Mini Pro is perfectly adequate for MW2 multiplayer, without the need for ultra-long-range gunfights like in Al Mazrah.

Muzzle: RF Crown 50

RF Crown 50 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Bruen MX9 Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Finally, to help with some accuracy and ensure the STB is still usable at great ranges, we’re going for the Commando Foregrip and RF Crown 50 muzzle to balance out the lost accuracy from all the other attachments.

It’s a well-rounded class and perfect for medium ranges but, provided you’re ADS, the STB’s fire rate can hang up close too.

That’s all you need to know on what’s the best STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our related section below, for more tips and tricks related to Warzone 2 and Call of Duty.

