The Top 5 Best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
The best Sniper Rifles for the best Warzone 2 results.
As they were in the first Warzone, sniper rifles are crucial to getting the best of enemies at long-ranges. Their unmatched damage and accuracy can tear through enemy armor, with Season 3 changes strengthening the class further. Here are the five best sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, ranked.
The Season 3 update made widespread changes to Warzone 2’s weapon classes, including the (re)introduction of one-hit sniper rifles if they’re a bolt-action weapon and have incendiary ammunition equipped.
Other than that, there haven’t been specific changes to sniper rifles. As a result, the only major change to this list in Season 3 is to the Signal 50, which falls considerably. When snipers couldn’t one-hit, its fire-rate made it comfortably the best sniper in the game. Now others can, it’s much less viable overall.
5) LA-B 330
The LA-B 330 continues to languish in Warzone 2, primarily because its mediocre damage just can’t compete with the more powerful, bulkier alternatives.
It does remain slightly faster in terms of handling and ADS, but its standing as the jack-of-all-trades also makes it the master of none. Our best recommended build balances damage and range, giving you the best fighting chance against any enemy:
- Barrel: 23.5” FLUTED R-67
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Stock: ZLR T70 PAD Extension
- Muzzle: NILSOUND 90
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
4) Signal 50
The Signal 50, as previously mentioned, is far less viable after the Season 3 update. It still boasts strong damage, especially for a semi-automatic weapon, but its inability to one-hit drops it down this list significantly.
Our recommended build seeks to balance recoil, bullet velocity and range, ensuring your Signal 50 does as much damage as possible and makes hitting shots as easy as possible:
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
3) Victus XMR
Very similar to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR falls slightly short on the basis of being slower and clunkier. Its ADS leaves a lot to be desired, but if you’re playing slow and have an established position, there’s few other weapons that’ll leave you better placed. The below loadout maximizes the weapons damage and ensures a headshot can one-hit kill:
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Grip: Bruen G305
- Stock: XRX Rise 50
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
2) SP-X 80
The SP-X 80 is another all-rounder, but higher damage makes it a lot more consistent than the LA-B 330. Pair that with strong handling, mobility and quicker ADS, and it’s a formidable sniper rifle in Warzone 2 right now. Our recommended build maintains its power without compromising on the speed that pushes it up to second place:
- Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock
- Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
- Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90
- Magazine: 8 Round Mag
1) MCPR-300
The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle, and it often is overlooked as a best-in-class weapon, but it’s re-established itself as the best sniper in Warzone 2 with Season 3’s changes. The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire and sluggish handling with significant power and incredible range. Expect to deal heavy damage at any range using this loadout, even if recoil and ADS remain middling:
- Barrel: 22” OMX 456
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
- Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip
- Stock: FSS MERC Stock
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs or best ARs in Warzone 2.0.
