Pitching stats and types of pitches are typically what people focus on when determining who to pick for a starting pitcher in an online competitive game or in Diamond Dynasty. However, the windup of the pitcher plus their delivery is something that’s usually not brought into the equation. Here’s everything you need to know about what the best pitching animation is in MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 23: Best Pitching Animation

There are so many different pitching wind-ups in MLB the Show 23 that it can be hard to pick just one. There are a lot of pitchers like Nestor Cortes and Luis Garcia with unorthodox windups that can throw off the timing of the hitter. However, the delivery itself is still your typical overhand style that 99% of pitchers in the game use.

When it comes to something that will give you an advantage just from the animation, the best option has to be a side-arm or submarine pitch animation. No matter what you call it, there’s no other pitching style like it in the game. While this type of animation is more common among relievers than starters, there’s nothing stopping players from creating a side-arm starting pitcher.

Just keep in mind that this advantage doesn’t really apply when playing against the game’s AI. The whole point of choosing an atypical animation for a pitcher is to throw off the timing of a human player who is used to the standard pitch delivery.

That’s all there is to know about the best pitching animation in MLB The Show 23. If this doesn’t work for you, don’t forget that some human players will catch on more quickly than others.

