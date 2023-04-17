10 Best PC Mods for The Last of Us Part I You Can’t Play Without

Image Source: Naughty Dog

Now that the Last of Us Part I is on PC, get these Mods for the best experience!

The Last of Us Part 1 is finally out on the PC, and even though the game is old, that works in this release’s favor so players can re-experience it all over again. First-time players who are new to the franchise will have a lot of catching up to do, but that’s all part of the fun with retro games and previous titles. Most of the mods can be found at NEXUSMODS which hosts plenty of PC mods and collects the best Last of Us Part 1 mods for you to peruse. Now that this game can be played on a computer, that means it’s time to take advantage of the 10 best mods for The Last of Us Part 1 for PC.

Skip Startup Playstation Intro

Image Source: Nexusmods

This first one, Skip Startup Playstation Intro, is probably the best, first and foremost mod to get. If you already played this on the Playstation, have already played your fair share of Playstation games, or just want to jump right into the game, this one will make you happy. Sony made sure to include a branding intro for the game, just to rub their once powerful exclusivity in your face, but with this mod, you can always skip and bypass Sony’s intro. Let’s just hope Naughty Dog Studios fixes all the problems and bugs with the PC version ASAP.

HBO Prologue Intro Sequence

Image Source: Nexusmods

Now that you went to the trouble of removing the PlayStation intro, you might be thinking, why should I add another intro sequence? If you’re looking for a more cinematic experience that ties into the live-action HBO Prologue Intro Sequence from the show, then you’ll enjoy this a ton. After installing this, you can start a new game, and at the end of the cinematic prologue, you’ll be able to watch the opening prologue from HBO’s season 1 show.

Debug Dev Menus

Image Source: Nexusmods

Next up, we have the Debug Dev Menus PC mod that’s overflowing with possibilities. If there’s only one single mod you should get, it’s this one. With the debug dev menus, you’ll have access to tweaks and changes that the game developers use for designing and testing the game. It’s sort of an end-all-be-all super cheat code, but it’s darn fun to use!

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)

Image Source: Nexusmods

The DLSSTWEAKS mod allows players to gain more DLAA anti-aliasing by setting custom DLSS scaling ratios, and choosing between different DLSS3.1 presets. Overall, this is one way to enhance your game’s visual presentation and graphical prowess. Give this one a try for the ultimate top-notch level of graphical experience.

Simple Realistic For The Last Of Us

Image Source: Nexusmods

Simple Realistic is a nice and easy mod that provides a custom reshader to make the game a bit brighter with increased global lighting effects. However, the shading and details remain intact. Overall, this helps make things easier to see in this relatively dark game, while keeping a super clean and crisp graphical appearance.

Multifilter Pack

Image Source: Nexusmods

Similar to the previous reshader mod, this Multifilter package continues that benefit by including multiple filters to give you more options with color and contrast tweaks. There are included presets to choose from, and from there, you can edit them to create your own custom graphical experience to your personal liking. These mods are one of the many perks of playing this game on the PC, especially since many wondered if The Last of Us Part One I was ever coming to the PC.

Ellie Clothing Collection

Image Source: Nexusmods

This one is not just for fashionistas and fashionistas, no, all players should get this Ellie Clothing Collection mod so they can customize Ellie with shirts and jackets that reflect pop culture. The extra fun part about this mod is that the shirt or jacket you choose for the skin will continue through the cutscenes, not just the gameplay. With this mod, you’ll be able to enjoy the game with what appears to be a brand-new character with a fashion style that reflects some of your other favorite characters and designs.

Vibrant Reshade Preset

Image Source: Nexusmods

This is another Vibrant ReShade preset made by a modder to help enhance the game’s color saturation and vibrancy for increased performance. It’s another simple and easy-to-use mod that helps with the gameplay experience, especially if you want something different than the dark dreary tone of this game with muted colors.

Joel Clothing Collection

Image Source: Nexusmods

Just like Ellie’s clothing collection, with this Joel Clothing Collection mod, you can now outfit Joel with all kinds of funky graphic tees or stylish button-downs. It’s a neat change that allows you to express your personality and change the characters to make the game seem brand new.

All Collectibles Most Skins NG Plus Save File

Image Source: Nexusmods

Finally, if you’ve already played the game or simply want another super cheat, this All Collectibles Most Skins NG Plus mod lets you start a new game save with all the collectibles found in the game. The mod creator states that this might affect your achievements, possibly giving you some, so just be wary in case you want to play the game normally afterward to try and get them for yourself without cheating.

With all of these mods, you’ll be playing an even better game that offers a more personalized experience. The original Playstation game The Last of Of Us Part I garnered many favorable reviews, so you owe it to yourself to play this game if you haven’t already. That’s the big plus of playing a game on a PC, so you should take advantage of it for sure. Now that you know about the 10 best mods for The Last of Us Part I, it’s time to install them and put the power of your custom PC to work.

Related Posts