Best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Loadouts: Guns, Attachments & Perks

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play has been a hit with fans since it was dropped. Despite being an Infinity Ward title, the mode was developed by veterans Treyarch. With certain weapons restricted, nerfed and buffed, players remain keen to know the best Ranked Play loadouts for Modern Warfare 2, from weapons to attachments to Perks to Field Upgrades.

Right now, there are more viable weapons than ever previously, with the SMG class in particular offering multiple viable options.

Best Ranked Play Vaznev-9K

For the majority of players, their go-to SMG will be the Vaznev, which remains the professional SMG of choice in the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season. It boasts high-damage, impressive range and modest recoil, making it capable of competing at ranges you wouldn’t typically expect of a SMG.

Specifically, players will want to run the following build:

Muzzle – Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock – Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip – True-Tac Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

While that’s only four out of the possible five attachments, anymore will slow the Vaznev’s ADS to a degree you want to avoid in a weapon designed for aggressive play. This build gives you the perfect balance between speed, damage, range and efficiency.

Best Ranked Play Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is a strong alternative to the Vaznev-9K if for whatever reason you don’t want to run the most ‘meta’ option. It’s not quite as strong at longer ranges, or as easy to control, but if you’re looking to fly at enemies it will kill faster than almost any other weapon at close-quarters.

As a result, there’s more of a focus on controlling recoil and preserving accuracy — damage and handling here are good enough to stand on their own:

Muzzle – XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel – FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock – FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip – Lachmann TCG-10

Activision via Twinfinite

As previously mentioned, the Lachmann bounces slightly too much to be ultra-competitive at medium ranges, so you’ll want to make sure you’re on one of Ranked Play’s smaller maps, like Mercado Las Almas.

Best Ranked Play VEL 46

One gun that’s become a lot more popular in MW2 Ranked of late is the VEL 46, better known by its old moniker of the MP7. Its recent buffs have ensured it has become relatively stronger, to the point of being competitive with the Lachmann and Vaznev.

It doesn’t have the range of the latter or the close-range power of the former, but its high fire-rate, larger default magazines and great handling make it a very solid option right now. Specifically, you’ll want to improve its handling and add attachments to boost its range, without ruining that all important ADS and S2F speed:

Barrel – Tango 228 Barrel

Tango 228 Barrel Muzzle – XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel – Demo Cleanshot 40

Demo Cleanshot 40 Rear Grip – Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock – Demo RXT Stock

Activision via Twinfinite

As said previously, the VEL 46 doesn’t have the damage of the strongest SMGs but, provided you get up close and personal with enemies, it’ll reward you accordingly.

Best Ranked Play PDSW 528

While the Vaznev or Lachmann are undoubtedly the most used SMGs in Ranked, there’s doubtless been more PDSW 528s in recent games. The P90 of old benefits from a large default magazine, meaning players naturally have to reload less and can make the most of its impressive fire-rate.

Because of that, gearing all your attachments towards handling and mobility make it the ideal run-and-gun SMG for respawn modes like Hardpoint and Control:

Muzzle – Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Stock – Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb – TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip – Bruen Q900 Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

Don’t expect the power of the Lachmann or the range of the Vaznev, but do expect a quick and punchy SMG that thrives in busy and chaotic matches.

Best Ranked Play TAQ-56

If you’re opting for a slightly slower playstyle you’ll want an assault rifle as your primary weapon. Because the M4 and ISO Hemlock have both been restricted in Ranked Play, the TAQ-56 is by far the most used AR in the mode.

It’s essentially the Scar of past CoD titles and boasts the same damage and range veterans of the series will know and love. Again, there’s a reason it’s used across the board by professional CoD players. Your best build is detailed below:

Barrel – 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip – Demo Cleanshot Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

It’s a balance between range, handling and damage, all of which are important for AR players posting up and holding those long lines-of-sight.

Best Ranked Play Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 is an assault rifle that’s benefitted from the restrictions applied to the ISO Hemlock and M4. It’s strongest at medium ranges and, while not quite as strong as the TAQ-56, it flourishes on the basis of being an all-rounder with significantly better handling.

Whether it can oust the TAQ-56 as the ‘meta’ AR for pros and Ranked is another matter, but it’s come closest following the Hemlock’s restriction. Our recommended build balances mobility, ADS and recoil, ensuring it’s the ideal AR for those slightly smaller maps and medium range engagements:

Muzzle – FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel – Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition – 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Stock – Kastov-Rama

Kastov-Rama Rear Grip – True-Tac Grip

Activision via Twinfinite

Don’t expect to outgun opponents at ultra long-distances but, right now, it’s the best alternative AR if you’re not getting on with the TAQ for whatever reason.

Best Ranked Play MCPR-300

There are a couple of different sniper rifles that are viable in MW2’s Ranked Play right now, but the strongest is the MCPR-300. Unless you consider yourself a candidate for FaZe Clan, you’ll probably be using this in Search and Destroy, so it’s aimed at consistency, holding angles and getting one-hit kills.

It packs a hefty punch, drawing reliable eliminations so long as enemies are hit from around the waist upwards. The best build for Ranked Play is outlined below:

Muzzle – 17.5″ Orca Barrel

17.5″ Orca Barrel Stock – Cronen LW-88 Stock

Cronen LW-88 Stock Rear Grip – Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Magazine – 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition – .300 Mag High Velocity

Activision via Twinfinite

The only real option is to swap out the barrel (which speeds up ADS slightly) for a different optic. That’s ultimately down to you and your opinion of the MCPR’s default scope.

Best Ranked Play SP-X 80

Our recommended alternative to the MCPR is the SP-X 80. It’s simply not as powerful as the aforementioned sniper but it’s far quicker, more forgiving and still delivers fairly reliable one-hit kills if you hit players in the stomach or above.

Our recommended build makes the most of an optic but players can certainly switch it out for one they prefer the SP-X 80’s default scope:

Optic – DXS Coriolis V4

DXS Coriolis V4 Stock – PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip – Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt – FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition – .300 High Velocity

Activision via Twinfinite

Again, we’re only recommending that you use a sniper in Search and Destroy. You may well be talented enough to use one in Ranked Play and, if you are, this is a great shout.

Best Ranked Play X12

The best secondary by some margin is the X12, offering a rate-of-fire just not matched in other MW2 pistols. It does take more bullets to kill as a balancing factor, but it’s the best gun to have in the back pocket right now. On that, our build is designed for fire-rate and getting ADS as quickly as possible:

Muzzle – Comp 905F Pistol

Comp 905F Pistol Barrel – XRK LUC-9

XRK LUC-9 Trigger Action – XRK Lighting Fire

XRK Lighting Fire Rear Grip – Cronen Lima-6

Activision via Twinfinite

Despite waxing lyrical about its fire-rate, bear in mind that it is a secondary and should only be used accordingly. Taking on an enemy with a primary (whatever it is) is a one-way ticket to being killed.

Perks

In terms of Perks, you’ll find that your options are far more limited in Ranked Play than typical multiplayer. Here, there’s no Ultimate Perk and your Bonus Perk should be Fast Hands, letting you swap weapons and use equipment much faster.

For your Base Perks, you’ll want to choose two of: Double Time, Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened.

Activision via Twinfinite

Double Time increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint; Bomb Squad improves your ability to withstand explosives; and Battle Hardened reduces the effects of enemy tacticals. All are important and the final decision is down to you. Don’t be afraid to change in-game if you notice your enemies are deploying a certain type of grenade especially efficiently.

Equipment

This is more straightforward. A stun grenade is perfect to disorient opponents ahead of storming an objective, while both Frags and Semtex lethals have their uses. Our personal preference is a Semtex because they allow for more accuracy, but they can’t be ‘cooked’ like a Frag. Again, it’s on you and your preference.

Field Upgrades

The final area of Ranked Play classes is Field Upgrades. For this, it’s between a Trophy System or Dead Silence.

Both are incredibly useful, but you’ll want to make your choice based on teammates and the mode. Dead Silence will be most useful in Search and Destroy, while Trophy Systems are perfect for making Hardpoint and Control points harder to break.

Activision via Twinfinite

That’s not to discount Dead Silence in respawn modes though, as it can be great for a flank in Hardpoint or Control.

That’s all there is to know about the best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play loadouts. Bear in mind this guide will change as new weapons and gear drops, so be sure to tune back in regularly to stay informed.

