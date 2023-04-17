Best M13B Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 3 brought widespread buffs and nerfs to the games’ weapon pool, with the M13B among the ARs that received a strengthening. Resultantly, there’s not many stronger assault rifles right now. Here’s the best M13B loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best M13B Warzone 2 Loadout

The M13B was buffed with Season Two, avoided a nerf with Season Two Reloaded and received another buff in Season 3’s weapon changes. While its headshot and upper torso damages were “slightly reduced”, its mid-range damage was increased alongside its lower torso damage.

That’s translated to matches, where the fast-firing AR now feels as consistent as it ever has. It’s also better able to compete with the slower weapons in its class, even if its overall damage output is still middling. Its fire-rate, handling and mobility are among the very best in the AR class though.

The Aim OP-V4 is probably the best option for any weapon that thrives at mid-range or more, while the Lockgrip Precision-40 and D37 Grip reduce recoil and make hitting shots all the more simple. They also keep ADS and sprint to fire snappy, meaning you’ll outperform other ARs or LMGs and get to firing accurately much faster.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

The 60 Round Mag is essential to minimizing reloads and giving players the best chance of eliminating multiple foes rapidly, especially when you’ll use bullets as quickly as the M13B does.

Finally, the Bruen R90 Factory stock balances out handling and mobility, keeping you in gunfights where you’re caught more unawares and aiding overall mobility too. It’s an exceptionally strong build and can be used as a main AR or sniper support – that’s where you come in.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best M13B Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For the annual installment, you won’t need the same emphasis on long-range or such a large magazine. Instead, we’re opting to maximize the M13B’s viability at medium ranges by speeding up handling and tempering recoil.

To that end, we’re opting for the Cronen Mini Pro optic and sizing down on the magazine to the 45 Round Mag. We’re also adding the Bruen Flash Grip to speed up ADS, albeit at the slight cost of bouncier recoil.

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We’re also adding in the Edge-47 Grip and the Ravage-10 stock, keeping it quick and usable while being accurate and deadly. The result is a strong AR that’ll keep you in almost any multiplayer engagement.

Naturally, these recommendations could change moving forward depending on buffs and nerfs. For now though, that’s all you need to know about the best M13B loadout in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

