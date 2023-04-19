Best Lachmann Sub (MP5) Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The Lachmann Sub, or MP5, continues to be a dominant SMG in MW2 and WZ2. But what attachments should players use to find the best Lachmann Sub loadouts in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Here, we’re revealing the best builds in both titles.

Best MP5 Warzone 2 Loadout

Warzone’s Season 3 update brought huge amounts of weapon buffs and nerfs, with the Lachmann Sub one of the weapons to be tweaked. Most of the changes applied to its burst-fire mod, but its base headshot damage was also reduced; the same nerf its rival SMG the Vaznev-9K received. It still can’t compete with the Vaznev’s damage or range, but a better fire-rate means the Lachmann is still the best SMG in the game for close-quarters combat.

It does bounce slightly more than some of its SMG counterparts but, if players spend some time mastering its recoil, accurate shots will ensure you rack up eliminations in whatever map and mode you’re playing.

Our recommended build balances recoil control and damage range, making sure it’s primed for the close to medium-range engagements players should be looking to use it in. The XTEN RR-40 muzzle, Lockgrip Precision-40 and Lachmann TCG-10 all aid recoil control, making the Lachmann Sub easier to use and stronger at medium ranges.

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

They’re joined by the VLK LZR 7MW, which negates some of the negative handling effects brought about by these recoil controlling attachments, speeding up ADS and sprint to fire time.

The final attachment players will want is the 40 Round Mags, necessary to minimize reloading and manage the Lachmann’s faster rate of fire. The extended mags are especially important in larger team modes like Trios and Quads, where players will encounter multiple enemies simultaneously.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Lachmann Sub Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, you can look to speed it up slightly and augment its handling. This will come at the expense of some recoil control, but it’s less important given the emphasis will be on closer-range respawn action – rather than the larger, open spaces that are so common on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip remains for its boosts to recoil control, while the foregrip changes to the Op-X9 Foregrip because it comes with fewer handling penalties than the Lockgrip. The XTEN Razor Comp muzzle is also their for accuracy’s sake, coming in for the XTEN RR-40 by virtue of its emphasis on accuracy rather than range.

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel: Op-X9 Foregrip

Op-X9 Foregrip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

To speed up handling and ADS, we’re employing the FT Mobile Stock and 1MW Quick Fire Laser, both of which allow players to run-and-gun to their heart’s content. That’s what you should look to do with the MP5, a gun so suited to getting up close and personal it’s impossible to fathom using it for anything else.

That’s all there is to know about the best Lachmann Sub (MP5) loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As always, this will change as the meta does for both titles, so keep checking back regularly as long as you want to use it in Season 3 and beyond.

Related Posts