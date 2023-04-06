Best ISO Hemlock Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

Since dropping with Season Two, the ISO Hemlock assault rifle has proved itself to be one of the strongest and viable weapons in CoD’s battle royale and annual installment. Its impressive range, modest recoil and high damage make it powerful for any and all users. Here are the best ISO Hemlock loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock Build

The ISO Hemlock managed to avoid any sort of weakening in the Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded update, which also nerfed a series of LMGs unexpectedly. As a result, it’s one of the strongest long-range weapons in the game. To that end, we’re maximizing its accuracy and damage, to some degree at the expense of handling and ADS.

The RES-2 Stock improves sprint speed and aim walking speed, meaning you can strafe more effectively. The Aim OP-V4 is the ideal optic to keep you firing accurately at longer ranges, while the Lockgrip Precision-40 is the best overall underbarrel attachment in terms on mitigating recoil and aiding accuracy.

Barrel: Series 4-MR

Series 4-MR Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: RES-2 Stock

RES-2 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We’re rounding off our build with the 45 Round Mags to minimize the need to reload, as well as the Series 4-MR barrel, which decreases recoil again and aids bullet velocity. It’s an incredibly powerful build, but you will need a closer-range weapon, like a SMG, in your back pocket.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, you simply won’t need the emphasis on longer-range gunfights that Warzone 2 demands. As a result, we’re going for a build that improves handling and mobility without compromising damage.

The Cronen Mini Pro remains the best optic for multiplayer by some margin, while the XTEN Grip and R-COM S4 stock drastically improve ADS speed and mobility.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Stock: R-COM S4

R-COM S4 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Our recommended MW2 build is completed by the Commando Foregrip which balances recoil and aiming stability, while the FSS OLE-V Laser again augments ADS speed and sprint to fire time. This build makes the ISO Hemlock viable at almost any range, even if its recoil at longer ranges may take some practice to master.

That does it for our guide on the best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While you’re here, explore our other Call of Duty content by checking out the relevant links below.

