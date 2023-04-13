Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The FJX Imperium is the Intervention. Here’s how to build it best.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and MW2 dropped on April 12, bringing a huge amount of content to the battle royale and annual installment. Naturally, new weapons took many of the headlines, with the infamous CoD sniper rifle the Intervention returning – albeit under the new moniker of the FJX Imperium. Like all other weapons, it needs the right attachments to bring out the best. Here are the best FJX Imperium loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Intervention Build (FJX Imperium)

In Warzone 2’s Season 3, snipers were given the heavily requested ability to drop fully armored enemies in one-hit. The FJX Imperium – as a bolt action rifle – received this bonus. As a result, you’ll want to run the .408 Incendiary ammo on the Intervention, and the equivalent on all other snipers.

It is a lot quicker than some other snipers, like the MCPR and Victus, so there’s less of a need for ADS and sprint-to-fire attachments. We are equipping the Skull-40 Rear Grip and Field-Wrapped Handle for these benefits, but the FJX Lux-7 Stock boosts the weapon’s aiming stability where these compromise it.

Stock: FJX Lux-7

FJX Lux-7 Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Magazine: 7 Round Mag

7 Round Mag Ammunition: .408 Incendiary

.408 Incendiary Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Rounding out the FJX Imperium loadout are the 7 Round Mags, ensuring you can pin down entire enemy teams and finish any opponents you are able to down. It’s a very strong loadout, most comparable to the SPX-80 but maybe a fraction better.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Intervention Loadout for MW2

Like it’s original iteration from MW2 2009, the FJX Imperium is primed and ready to deliver ruthless efficiency in multiplayer. It’s not quite as ideal for quick-scoping but, with the right attachments, it can be quick and reliable on any multiplayer map.

One attachment carrying over is the Field-Wrapped Handle, which we’re pairing with the FJX Kilo-Tac Stock to speed up ADS and sprint-to-fire. These are augmented further by the VLK LZR 7MW to help you scope in quickly and accurately.

Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Bolt: FJX Blast

FJX Blast Magazine: 7 Round Mag

7 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

The stock does block a Rear Grip, with that attachment instead going onto the FJX Blast bolt, allowing you to fire much faster (and therefore chain together your eliminations). Like before, the 7 Round Mags reduce the need to reload and keep you in the action for longer.

That’s the best FJX Imperium build for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The Intervention looks set to be a very popular weapon in both titles – and it’s easy to unlock.

