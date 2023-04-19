Are Diablo Immortal Servers Down? How to Check Server Status

Diablo Immortal, the renowned action RPG title from Blizzard Entertainment, is available across multiple gaming platforms. However, like other online multiplayer games, Diablo Immortal servers sometimes encounter problems that affect connectivity. While server outages are pretty rare, there are times when the developers take the server offline to roll out the new update. When this happens, you should check the Diablo Immortal server status before performing any troubleshooting steps.

Are Diablo Immortal Servers Down?

Image source: Blizzard Entertainment

As of writing, the Blizzard North American customer service Twitter account has confirmed that they have fallen victim to a DDos attack that is causing connection and latency issues in all games across the Battle.net network. This has been further confirmed in massive spikes on DownDetector.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 19, 2023

With this in mind, the best course of action is likely to monitor the account above for any further updates. Unfortunately, the nature of this attack means that a quick fix is simply not going to happen, and patience will be required as the technicians work diligently to correct any exploits.

Once the issue has been rectified and we have been given the ok, you should be able to reconnect to the Diablo Immortal servers without incident. If you’re facing any further connectivity problems, we highly recommend checking your internet connection before accessing the Blizzard servers. The easiest way to do that is by booting up any other online game and connecting to its online servers. If it doesn’t connect, the issue is probably occurring on your end.

How to Check Diablo Immortal Server Status

Image source: Blizzard Entertainment

The first place you should check out when you suspect a server issue is the official support page that provides the server status of all the Blizzard games, including Diablo Immortal.

Apart from this, you can also keep yourself updated with Diablo Immortal Server Status by following the game’s official Twitter handle. Also, the Battle.net client will display the maintenance schedule in advance if the developers are planning to take the servers down for maintenance. Any error is usually accompanied by a schedule so that you can plan the rest of the activities as per the ETA announced by developers.

As always, be sure to bookmark this page and check back to keep yourself updated with the latest Diablo Immortal server outage news.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal Server Status. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

