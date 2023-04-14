Image Source: A-1 Pictures

The magical world of Mashle is far from the typical supernatural anime you may be used to, as it combines occult elements with the brute force of human strength. Yet, several shows feature an akin take on either the mystical, fighting, or fantasy genre that will undoubtedly remind you of Mash Burnedead’s adventures. So, whether you are waiting for the next episode or looking for something similar, here are the 10 best anime like Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

One Punch Man

Image Source: Madhouse

Many anime fans have compared Mashle: Magic and Muscles to One Punch Man due to the immeasurable physical strength of the main characters. However, instead of slapping magic out of the way, Saitama can defeat any enemy with a singular punch, leading to a life of boredom as he searches for a worthy opponent.

While Saitama rises in the ranks of the Hero Association, you’ll be introduced to an astonishingly quirky cast, like his disciple Genos and the fan-favorite Mumen Rider. The team isn’t like most ensembles of the heroic genre, considering Saitama’s awkward nature and the anomalous personalities of the association. Even the fight scenes aren’t your average anime showdowns, given that one battle features a man strictly in his birthday suit.

Black Clover

Image Source: Pierrot

The story of Black Clover follows a kindred format to Mashle, with its main protagonist, Asta, who is the only person in the world who doesn’t wield magic. This misfortune doesn’t stop him, though, as he tries to become the next Wizard King alongside his rival, Yuno. Still, the two have a mutual respect for one another because of their tragic past of being abandoned as children.

Despite Asta’s inability to produce magic, he develops an incredibly unique power that nullifies the greatest of spells, where he becomes the true underdog of the story. Viewers can also look forward to many whimsical moments between the characters, especially when Asta repeatedly confesses his undying love to a nun.

Blue Exorcist

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

If you enjoy the magical school life, you should certainly dive into the demonic universe of Blue Exorcist. The story follows Rin Okumura, a rebellious teenager that tries to adjust to the normality of a regular life until his world comes crashing down when he learns the dark truth. It just so happens that Rin and his twin brother are actually the sons of Satan, and now he has unlocked a fiery power within him that he must control.

Rin enrolls in True Cross Academy with his stick-in-the-mud sibling to help with this newfound ability, where he meets an eccentric bunch of students. Of course, he still has a chaotic spirit that not only gets him into trouble at school but also causes him to fight the horrendous demons of Gehenna.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Image Source: J.C.Staff

Mashle’s main protagonist is relatively known for his impassive expressions, with the exception of his avidity at the sight of cream puffs. This same deadpan behavior is also present in the Disastrous Life of Saiki K. with everyone’s favorite psychic, Kusuo Saiki. Nonetheless, the only difference with this character is the fact that he deems his immaterial abilities a problem as he strives to live an orderly life.

Unfortunately for Kusuo, his otherworldly skills of x-ray vision and clairvoyance leads to some crazy shenanigans, yet he eventually learns to adjust to these changes. Like Mash, he too, evolves through his connection with his classmates, along with numerous arbitrary scenarios that’ll leave you scratching your head.

Fairy Tail

Image Source: A-1 Pictures & Satelight

The fantasy genre takes the cake in the adventures of Fairy Tail, featuring a pack of wizard misfits. In this narrative, you’ll immerse yourself in a boisterous guild full of mages who take on odd jobs to rise in ranks and earn some cash. You’ll primarily follow the journey of four up-and-coming wizards; Natsu, Lucy, Gray, and Erza, along with a few others joining the team.

As a group, they are a force to be reckoned with as they take down corrupted guilds and capture criminals. Therefore, if you enjoy the team-based ensemble of Mashle, you’ll have fun getting to know this funky bunch while they grow in their magical abilities.

The Irregular At Magic High School

Image Source: Madhouse

Although the premise of the Irregular at Magic High School may seem identical to the likes of Mashle, it offers a different approach through its technological theme. Viewers will mainly get to know the siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, during their time in a specialized magic academy, First High School. But, rather than magicians and wizards, you’ll learn about the Magic Technicians, exceptional individuals used as weapons for their country.

The Irregular at Magic High School is a bit more on the serious side compared to Mashle; however, it still holds up as a compelling, preternatural narrative. In particular, the academy’s competitive nature will keep you on the edge of your seat, primarily when one of the siblings is considered an honor student while the other is deemed “Irregular.”

Mob Psycho 100

Image Source: Studio Bones

Aside from One Punch Man, anime fans have noticed similarities between Mob Psycho 100’s Shigeo and Mash concerning their hair and facial expressions. These two also share a relatively insouciant personality regarding how they deal with others, providing you with even more comical moments as Mob grapples with his emotions. You see, Shigeo harnesses a tremendous psychic power that can ultimately cause havoc when his feelings reach level 100, hence the title of the anime.

Mob tries to put a lid on these emotions to lead an ordinary life while working for the Spirits and Such Consultation Office to train his abilities. At the same time, he uses his devilishly handsome looks, also known as the Chad, to capture the heart of his school crush, Tsubomi Takane.

The God of High School

Image Source: MAPPA

If you are more interested in the Muscle aspect of Mashle, you’ll undoubtedly appreciate the fighting chops of the God of High School. You’ll embark on a brawl-filled journey with the Taekwondo master Jin Mori as he participates in a brutal competition where the winner will be known as the strongest high schooler. To top it off, the victor will be granted any wish they desire, resulting in many formidable opponents.

Once Jin begins the tournament, he soon realizes the match will be much more complicated than he thought with competitors’ various styles and weapons. Nevertheless, these high school rivalries don’t stop him from trying, as he develops an excitement for each passing challenge.

Little Witch Academia

Image Source: Studio Trigger

The underdog adventures carry on with Little Witch Academia’s Akko Kagari, a clumsy girl who isn’t exactly the brightest of students at Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy. Despite not knowing much about the magical arts, she still makes up for it with her tenacious spirit and tries to catch up with her classmates in flying and spell-casting. These setbacks lead to the same turmoil that Mash faces as a non-magic user, yet it doesn’t deter Akko from accomplishing her dreams.

Kagari eventually meets a few friends along the way, like Lotte and Suzy, and they strive to work together to further their experience as witches. The main protagonist’s ultimate goal is to be like her childhood hero, Shiny Chariot, hoping to restore the magic that has gradually declined.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Image Source: Eight Bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is another excellent addition to the fantasy genre that takes place in a mystical realm. The saga begins in a modern world where we meet the outcast, Satoru Mikami, as he meets his untimely demise from a stabbing. Luckily, he gets another shot at life when he is reincarnated, but out of all the things he could be, he ends up being mucilaginous slime.

With this new life, Satoru seeks a change from his old ways and gains a unique set of powers to protect those around him. He now strives to create a world that welcomes all races, as well as bring peace to his new home.

That does it for our picks on the best anime like Mashle: Magic and Muscle. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best anime like Pokemon.

