All World of Tanks Codes
Give your tanks a boost.
Looking for the latest World of Tanks Redeem Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working World of Tanks codes that players can use to claim free gold, XP, credits, and other rewards. World of Tanks is based on the MMORPG model in which players are required to control a tank and dominate the opponents by destroying their tanks.
World of Tanks codes is one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest World of Tanks codes for free rewards.
World of Tanks Codes
Page updated April 3, 2023
Added a new code!
World of Tanks features two types of codes – Invite and Bonus codes, and here’s a list of those:
Invite Codes
- STPATOGHBNS — Use code for Rewards (New)
- SPEN5T5 — Use code for 2x +50% Combat XP Booster, 6x Emblem Snake 2, and 6x Emblem Quadrifoil (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes for EU)
- SPEJ5F1 — Use code for 2x +50% Combat XP Booster, 4x Chocolate, and 3x Golden Horseshoe Decal (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes for EU)
- SPEW6G5 — Use code for 2x +200% combined Crew and Free XP Booster, 4x Pudding and Tea, and 3x Emblem Shamrock (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes for EU)
- SPEM3E8 — Use code for 2x +200% combined Crew and Free XP Booster, 4x Case of Cola and 3x Material Luck Decal (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes for EU)
- SPEI2X86 — Use code for an Emblem Snake 2, 4x Bread with Smalec, and 12x Green Paint (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes for EU)
- SPEE6H9 — Use code for a 2D Style Shamrock, 3x directive “Designated target”, and 3x directive “Snap shot” (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes)
- SPEY8X1 — Use code for a 2D Style Shamrock, 6x Emblem “Snake 2”, and 2x 200% Combo-Booster FreeXP and CrewXP (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes)
- SPEM401 — Use code for a 3x Material Luck Decal, 6x Emblem “Snake 1”, and 2x 200% Combo-Booster FreeXP and CrewXP(New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes)
- SPEC2R7 — Use code for a 3x Emblem “Golden Horseshoe”, 3x Directive “SnapShot” , and2x 50% Booster BattleXP (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes)
- SPEH6S3 — Use code for a 3x Emblem “Golden Horseshoe”, 3x Emblem “Material Luck”, and 3x Emblem “Snake 2” (New, can only use 1 of these 5 codes)
Expired codes
- SPEO7C4 — Use code for 1 Shamrock 2D Style, 12 Green Paint, 3 Material Luck Decal
- SPEM9G9 — Use code for 1 Shamrock 2D Style, 3 Material Luck Decal, 3 Golden Horseshoe Decal
- SPEP6Q7 — Use code for 1 Shamrock 2D Style, 3 Material Luck Decal, 12 Green Paint
- SPER9S2 — Use code for 1 Shamrock 2D Style, 6 Quadrifoil Emblem, 6 “Snake 2” Emblem
- SPEJ1L4 — Use code for 1 Shamrock 2D Style, 3 Golden Horseshoe Decal, 6 “Snake 1” Emblem
- SPEK5L4 — Use code for 1 Premium Day, 2x +200% crew XP booster, and 4x Medkits
- SPEZ8G8 — Use code for 1 Premium Day, 2x +50% tank XP booster, and 4x Repair Kits
- SPEW3R9 — Use code for 1 Premium Day, 2x +50% tank XP booster, and 3x Decals
- SPEC1O5 — Use code for for 1 Premium Day, 4x Medkits, and 3x Decals
- SPED8Z6 — Use code for for 1 Premium Day, 2x +200 crew XP Booster, and 2x +50 tank xp Booster (New)
- HOTFORTOG — Claim for 4x Access to a Mission and 2x Token Store Tokens
- EHRE — Claim for German Camo and Rental Tanks (Note: Does not work in the North America region!)
- INSPIREDBYYOU — Claim for 3x Large Repair Kit and 3x Personal Reserves: +200% to Crew Experience for 1 hour
- ITMAKESNOSCENTS — Claim 7 days of premium, 1000 gold, 200.000 credits
- DISISSANTA2022 — Claim to light a window in Pirate Santa’s House
- STRONGERTOGETHERNAEU — 16x Bunks in Barracks, 1x Garage Slot, 5x XP Victory Bonus, 2x XP Personal Reserves, 2x Free and Crew XP Personal Reserves
- BTSN-G9EWK-944MW
- BTSA-3M2RX-WMKYV
- BFRUB-5TEKE-7HVYN
- WARCHILD
- OPISOP
- NOFUNFORYOU
- SUPERNOVA
- WoTi
- MANKERCODE
- SIRWOT
- FREESTUFFYAY
- NandoCapoWOT
- ONTRMUSEUM
- RUDYRUDYRUDY
- PewDiePie
- WOTREDDIT
- IAMTURTLE2020
- IAM50TP2020
- HALLPASS092004
- UNIOCTMT20
- WREBNIMWWC0920
- IAMT26E52020
- RIEUYWNWWC1020
- JACKOLANTERN10203
- REMSRDIWWC0920
- SERUICHWWC1020
- WOTSNEXTSAVE10
- MNIPHOXWWC0920
- HOTCOCOA12202
- IAMPROGETTO2020
- TURKEYDAYPREP11203
- MONSTERMASH10204
- WINTERTIME12201
- ITOUPGCWWC1020
- LETITSNOW
- STRAIGHTATANKER092002
- TRICKORTREAT102045
- UNIOCTLT20
- UNIOCTTD20
- SPOOKYDAYS10201
- IAMELCEVEN2020
- WITCHINGHOUR10202
- IAMSKORPION2020
- IAMKJP1052020
- IAMSOMUA2020
- BACKTOSCHOOL092001
- SCHOOLNURSE092003
- THANKSGIVING2020
- UNIOCTHT20
Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Hence, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
How to redeem World of Tanks codes
The steps to redeem World of Tanks are different for both Invite and Bonus codes. Invite codes can be redeemed once while signing up for a new account.
- Go to the official World of Tanks website.
- Click on “Create Account.”
- Select the “Have an invite code?” option.
- Copy any code from the above list.
- Paste it into the redeem code box.
- Hit the “Continue” button to claim rewards.
On the other hand, Bonus codes can be redeemed by players who already have a World of Tanks account. Here are the steps to redeem bonus codes:
- Log in to your World of Tanks account.
- Hover your mouse pointer over your name.
- Click on the “Activate Wargaming Code” button.
- Enter the code from the above list.
- Click on the “Redeem” button to claim your reward.
That’s everything about the World of Tanks codes. For more news and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
- World of Tanks & Warships Developer Wargaming Is Leaving Russia & Belarus
- Festive Fun Comes to World of Tanks’ Toy Tanks Mode
- World of Tanks Xbox One X Enhancements Trailer Released
- World of Tanks 2 Isn’t Coming, According to Wargaming
- World of Tanks Is Getting a Single-Player Campaign Next Week