All Roblox Da Hood Codes (April 2023)

Roblox offers plenty of different kinds of games for you and your friends to partake in, but one genre that is pretty popular right now is the open-world Cops ‘n Robbers action experience a ‘la Grand Theft Auto. That’s where Da Hood comes in, which is essentially a more child-friendly version of Rockstar’s iconic series. If you’ve arrived here, there’s a good chance you’re on the lookout for all Da Hood codes in Roblox so you can net yourself some freebies. Fortunately, you’re in the right place.
All Working Da Hood Codes in Roblox
- EASTER2023 — Reward: 150k Cash (New)
- 2BVISITS — Reward: 200k Cash
All Expired Da Hood Codes in Roblox
The following is a list of all the expired codes in Da Hood that you can no longer redeem at the moment:
- @DAHOOD — Reward: 50k Cash
- secretcodeinmain — Reward: 100,000 Da Hood Cash
- 4LEAFCLOVER — Reward: 20k Cash
- GOLDPOT — Reward: 10 Crates
- allstar3k — Reward: Fish Shotgun Skin
- militarybase — Reward: 100k Da Hood Cash
- LunarNewYear — Reward: 200,000 Da Hood Cash
- MLK — Reward: 196, 300 Da Hood Cash
- HappyNewYear2022 — Reward: 250k Da Hood Cash
- RevolverWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- RifleWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- DrumWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- DoubleBarrelWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- GlockWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- SMGWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- ShotgunWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- P90Winter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- TacticalShotgunWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- FlamethrowerWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- AugWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- Ak47Winter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- RPGWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- LMGWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- SilencedGlockWinter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- SilencedAR15Winter2022 — Reward: 100k and a Wrap
- BACK2SCHOOL — Reward: Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and Da Hood Cas
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN! — Reward: Halloween AR and 10k Da Hood Cash
- AUGUST2022! — Reward: Knife Skin Crates and Da Hood Cash
- DHSUPRISE! — Reward: 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates
- #FREED — Reward: 50k Da Hood Cash
- WASHINGMACHINE — Reward: 100k Da Hood Cash, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins
- ACCOMPLISHMENT — Reward: 200k Da Hood Cash, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates
- 2022JUNE — Reward: Several Crate Rolls
- Stars — Reward: Free rewards
- DHUpdate — Reward: Free rewards
- June2022 — Reward: 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates
- FIREWORKS — Reward: 100k Da Hood Cash, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks
- freepremiumcrate — Reward: Premium crate roll
- easterdahood — Reward: Free crate roll
How to Redeem Codes in Da Hood on Roblox
Thankfully, redeeming codes in Da Hood is really straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Da Hood on Roblox.
- Tap on the Treasure Chest icon in the bottom left (as pictured in the image below).
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome, folks!
So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped you to get all Da Hood codes in Roblox. For more, here's an in-depth breakdown of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Inazuma codes, all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes, why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends, and the locations of all the markers in Find the Markers.
