All Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox (April 2023)

Roblox is a veritable goldmine for weird and wonderful experiences and Ro-Ghoul is no different. Inspired by the popular manga series Tokyo Ghoul, the open-world action-adventure title is making a lot of waves right now. For those who’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re wondering: What are all the Ro-Ghoul codes in Roblox? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?
All Working Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox
- !Code ANNIVERSARY-5 – Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen (New)
- !Code ANNIVERSARY-4 – 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen
- !TrafMask – one traf mask
- !RoballMask – mask
- !Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2Praveen – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2Roball – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2Sagee4 – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2xAomSakarin – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2Sky1Ms – 50,000 yen
- !Code 500MV – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen
- !Code 1M FAVS – 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen
- !Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 yen
- !Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 yen
All Expired Ro-Ghoul Codes in Roblox
These Ro-Ghoul codes have expired and no longer work:
- !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 – 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen.
- !Roziku – Change your hair color to green.
- !Code HNY2020 – 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen.
- !TrafMask – Traf Mask.
- !ibemask – Mask
- !Code Sub2Tokiitou – 50,000 Yen.
- !Code 300MV – 50,000 Yen.
- !Code FollowGODisPP – 50,000 Yen.
How to Redeem Ro-Ghoul Codes
Redeeming codes in Ro-Ghoul is slightly different than the usual process. That said, simply follow the steps below:
- Boot up Ro-Ghoul in Roblox.
- Next, tap on the chat bubble icon in the top-left (as highlighted in the image below).
- Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Press enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what are all the Ro-Ghoul codes in Roblox?
