Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Season 4 has finally arrived to eager fans around the globe. This season brings Lifeweaver, the latest Support hero, to the game, as well as limited-time events, seasonal challenges, and brand-new cosmetics and collectibles to try and get your hands on. If you’re wondering about the new skins in Season 4, we have all you need to know. Here are all new Hero Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Every New Hero Skin in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Overwatch 2 Season 4 brings many new Hero Skins available through play-to-earn challenges, the Overwatch 2 store, the Season 4 Battle Pass, and more. These skins feature several of everyone’s favorite heroes, including the latest Support addition of Lifeweaver. Here’s a complete rundown of every new skin you’ll be able to grab throughout Season 4, so you can decide where you’ll spend your Coins and Credits in advance.

Lifeweaver – Default + Hero Gallery Skins

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Master Ian Gamer

Season 4 has marked the arrival of Lifeweaver, a brand new flower-themed Support hero specializing in playmaking and enabling his team with the powerful utility of his hero kit. Like any other character who gets added to the game, Lifeweaver has received a spot in the Hero Gallery. Here you can view his default skin and purchase the few Rare, Epic, and Legendary skins available for him so far.

Lifeweaver is a charming guy who uses his research to unite technology and nature, bringing life and growth to the world. Because of this, it’s no surprise that most of his skins are titled after various flowers and plants, which helps tie his character together even further. As of Season 4, nine additional skins are up for grabs on top of his default cosmetic for you to pick and choose from.

Lifeweaver – Cassia

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin is a free play-to-earn Epic cosmetic available to players who participate in and complete five Thai New Year Event Challenges. This is Overwatch 2’s first Thai New Year event, running in-game from April 11 to April 25, giving players plenty of time to get those pesky challenges done and pick up this freebie. If you don’t like Lifeweaver’s default pink palette, this lime green coloration may be more up your alley. Either way, it doesn’t matter what color your Lifeweaver is dressed in. When it comes to fashion, this man can pull anything and everything off.

Symmetra – Gardner

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra’s Gardner skin is second in the trio of free play-to-earn skins set to appear throughout Overwatch 2’s Season 4. This one takes our beloved symmetry-orientated perfectionist and reimagines her with a summery, garden-themed outfit, including flower-shaped earrings and a sunhat with sunflower decals. I’m not the biggest Symettra fan in the world, but this skin is a home run in terms of concept and design. I can say with certainty that I’ll be playing for this one and immediately equipping it.

This event is titled the Symmetra Challenge and resembles the old, fan-favorite Weekly Challenges from Overwatch 1 that would have players participate in achieving a set number of wins to earn a new limited-time player icon, spray, and skin. Overwatch 2’s Symmetra Challenge is set to kick off on May 23 till May 29.

Doomfist – Bonebreaker

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Doomfist has received a brand new skin in the Season 4 Battle Pass. Unlocking at level 60 of the Premium pass is his Bonebreaker skin, falling into the Space Opera / Intergalactic seasonal theme. This skin takes the leader of Talon and reimagines him as an alien-looking humanoid with a somewhat intimidating appearance. Yes, those appear to be Reaper’s skull masks (or, in this case, perhaps real skulls) lining his armor, further pushing the label of ‘Bonebreaker’. I don’t know about you, but I certainly wouldn’t want to be caught in a 1v1 with this specimen.

D.Va – Infinite Ace

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Arriving as part of the ‘Starwatch’ skin collection, D.Va has received a new Epic skin titled Infinite Ace, dressing D.Va and her mech up in an extra sci-fi look and replacing her usual pink palette with shiny metallic red and silver. This is quite a different aesthetic for a D.Va skin, as most recent additions have followed bright, poppy colors or a soft and cutesy approach.

Infinite Ace is currently available with the purchase of either the Season 4 Starter Pack, alongside some Overwatch Coins, or the Season 4 Ultimate Battle Pass, alongside Soldier: 76’s Infinite Guard skin, a weapon charm, and some Overwatch coins. This skin may become available for individual purchase through the Overwatch shop once the Starwatch event launches, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Junker Queen – Mob Boss

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Junker Queen receives a new Legendary this Season 4 with her Mob Boss skin, replacing her usual punkish, Wastelander attire with a luxury white outfit and undercut blonde locks. Even though this is a much tidier look than we’re used to seeing for Junker Queen, there’s no denying that Blizzard has pulled this one off perfectly and that the skin is a brilliant addition to her Hero Gallery.

Mob Boss is set to appear in the Overwatch 2 store during Season 4 and is estimated by the popular Overwatch news and leaks channel, OWCavalry, to price at 1,900 Overwatch coins once it goes up for grabs.

Ramattra – Kabuki

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Ramattra’s latest cosmetic is the new Epic Kabuki skin, presumably being incorporated as one of the Asian-inspired hero skins to make an appearance alongside the Thai New Year event. Ramattra’s Kabuki skin maintains his royal-themed color palettes with accents of black and gold but changes things up with a white and red-colored base and clothing. OWCalvary expects this one to set foot in the Overwatch 2 Store for 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

Roadhog – Roadbot

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Everyone’s favorite hook-wielding hog Tank is back with a new look in his Legendary Roadbot skin, matching Junkrat’s new Junkbot cosmetic with an Omnic-inspired redesign. It’s nice to see Roadhog receive one of the best new Hero Cosmetics of Season 4. After all, it’s the least they could do after throwing such heavy nerfs on him during Season 3. If you have a friend that you like to duo with and play the Hook-N’-Cook combo, then these two new skins are perfect to purchase and show off in game.

Winston – Extraterrestrial

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Winston receives a monstrous makeover with his Legendary Extraterrestrial Skin. This skin is one of the several Battle Pass skins themes around Space Opera and Intergalactic travels and is available for Premium Battle Pass owners to unlock at Tier 30. I’m not sure about you, but this is one of my favorite Winston skins I’ve seen in a long time that utilizes both a creative theme and fun, eye-catching colors. Gone is the fear of having ‘the monke’ jump and dive your backline, instead replaced with new fears of the ‘space monke’.

Zarya – Rock Climber

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Zarya’s Legendary Rock Climber Skin is an upcoming Overwatch League skin set to hit the Overwatch store during Season 4. This skin makes some alterations to the Russian Tank hero, including an altered hairstyle, tattoo, and outfit, but still stays on brand with her knack for athletic activities. The skin is complete with a redecoration of her gun, decorated with mini, multicolored rock climbing holds. While no price has been confirmed, it has been suspected by OWCalvary that, based on previous OWL Skins, this one will hit the store priced at 300 OWL Tokens.

Ashe – Intergalactic Smuggler

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Our beloved Deadlock Gang leader shows up again this Season 4 with a Legendary Intergalactic Smuggler skin, putting the perfect sci-fi Space Opera spin on Ashe and B.O.B. Intergalactic Smuggler unlocks at Tier 50 of the Premium Battle Pass, allowing players to equip a variant of the sniper with red hair, muted gray clothing, a hat drenched in alien slime, and best of all, alien B.O.B. This theme works perfectly for Ashe and her backstory in the Overwatch world and makes an exciting addition for any D.P.S. main to add to their collection.

Bastion – Infinite Annihilator

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Bweep Bwoop! Bastion is back with a new Epic skin, Infinite Annihilator, which will be available as a free reward through the Battle Pass, unlocking at Tier 10. This new look throws Bastion’s beloved hat away and rebuilds him with a more metallic sci-fi bot appearance, complete with an adorable little alien bird variation of Ganymede to keep our robot buddy company.

Echo – 3CH-O

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

In a hilarious reference to Star Wars’ C3PO, Echo has received a sci-fi-themed Legendary skin labeled 3CH-O. I don’t know about the rest of you, but something about this skin gives me fewer C3PO vibes and more Tin Man vibes. Yeah, okay, it’s one hundred percent due to the silver coloration of the body. I can’t unsee it now, so if Tin Man Echo has to live rent-free inside my head, it has to live inside yours as well. This skin will be available at some point during Season 4 through the Overwatch 2 in-game store and is estimated to be priced at 1,900 Overwatch Coins once released.

Hanzo – Festival

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Hanzo makes the cut for the limited selection of Thai New Year skins with his Epic Festival skin, available for owners of the premium battle pass to unlock at Tier 40. This skin is the perfect festival-themed outfit for Overwatch’s resident honor-obsessed archer, dressing him up with extra garments without being too over-the-top for his solemn demeanor. There’s also a spray of Festival Hanzo fighting with Happi Genji over some ramen noodles at another point of the Season 4 Battle Pass, creating the perfect pair of skins to show off the Shimada brothers in a duo.

Junkrat – Junkbot

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat’s new skin lets you match and twin with Roadhog’s Roadbot cosmetic, recreating everyone’s favorite explosive-driven, money-oriented ex-Junkertown resident with an Omnic-inspired form. This is ironic, considering Junkrat’s distaste towards Omnics, so the concept makes for a pretty fun addition to his Hero Gallery.

Soldier: 76 – Infinite Guard: 76

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Soldier: 76 joins the Starwatch crew with his new Legendary Infinite Guard: 76 skin. Overwatch 2’s iconic grumpy old man gets a sci-fi redesign, including new armor and a shiny black and gold look. Generally, this is an excellent concept for Soldier. I hope it comes with a unique Ultimate voice line because if Blizzard has missed the opportunity for ‘infinite visor activated’, I will be highly disappointed.

This skin is currently available through the purchase of Season 4’s Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle. Still, it may also come into rotation in the store for individual purchases at some point, so keep an eye out for any updates.

Widowmaker – Harlequin

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Another addition to the limited-time store skins set to release throughout season 4 is Widow’s Epic Harlequin skin, one of the few skins not falling into the Space Opera/Starwatch or Thai New Year seasonal themes. This one is an entertaining addition to Widowmaker’s collection, especially because it reflects a slight resemblance to fellow femme fatale villain Harley Quinn.

Baptiste – Bounty Hunter

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Bap is one of the lucky heroes to receive something new for the Starwatch/Space Opera Season 4 theme, bringing him to life with a Legendary, sci-fi-inspired Bounty Hunter skin. In this outfit, Baptiste looks like he’s crawled out of one of the big-name franchises, such as Star Wars or Stark Trek, featuring metallic colors and a full-face helmet. The Bounty Huter theme is a perfect fit for Baptiste, considering his history with Talon and vigilante-like backstory. I don’t doubt that this skin will look great in battle, especially during the Starwatch event.

Brigitte – Royal Captain

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Okay, so we all knew Brig would be making a big return in Season 4 with the Rally rework, but I did not expect her to come back with such a must-buy skin. This new Legendary cosmetic, Royal Captain, dresses everyone’s favorite Swedish mechanic in black armor featuring royal gold highlights. We get it, Brig; you deserve to be treated like royalty again. And I must admit, whenever this one hits the store at an estimated 1,900 Overwatch coins from OWCavalry, I’ll be caving and purchasing to equip this skin immediately.

Lucio – Space Prince

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio moonwalks into Overwatch 2’s Season 4 Hero Gallery with a Legendary Space Prine skin themed around the Starwatch/Space Opera Battle Pass. This concept has Lucio trade his usual green attire for more royal-looking white robes and a bright orange visor, giving him a fresh, space-worthy look. This skin can be obtained upon Purchase of the Premium Battle Pass, automatically unlocking at Tier 1.

Mercy – Infinite Seer

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Infinite Seer is a new Epic Mercy skin that takes everyone’s favorite hard-working medic, Dr. Ziegler. It gives her a darker, mysterious appearance in a perfect collaboration with the Starwatch/Space Opera-themed Battle Pass. Infinite Seer is available for all players during Season 4 and can be unlocked simply by reaching Tier 70 of the Battle Pass, where it will automatically be added to your Hero Gallery to equip as you wish.

Zenyatta – Pinocchio

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta’s Pinocchio skin is a new Epic cosmetic set to appear in Overwatch 2’s Season 4 as a limited-time shop addition. Based on an estimation from OWCavalry, Zenyatta’s Pinnochio will cost 1,000 Overwatch Coins when it releases, giving everyone a chance to add a fun and whimsical cosmetic to their Support lineup. It’s just a shame that he’s still not a real boy.

Tracer – Vaporwave

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

This flashy new Tracer skin was revealed in the Season 4 content trailer, drawing loose resemblances to the iconic Akira film. While details regarding the skin, such as price range and official name, are still a mystery to fans, it can be assumed that this cosmetic will appear during Season 4. Perhaps it will be an Overwatch League skin, as it seems to be very high quality in design, and possibly be paired with a unique animation or highlight intro.

Reinhardt – Cardboard

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Similarly to Tracer’s Vaporwave skin, Reinhardt had a new cosmetic revealed in the Season 4 trailer that somehow manages to bring a perfect balance of creativity and humor to the hulking metal man. This skin replaces Reinhardt’s classic armor with cardboard-based material, held together with sticky tape, just like a kid who created a makeshift costume. Even his hammer is made out of Cardboard scraps.

It’s been a minute since I’ve been super invested in a Rein skin, but I can wholeheartedly say that this is perhaps one of the best Reinhardt skins of all time, and I’ll certainly be watching for it to pop up in the Overwatch shop.

Lifeweaver – Phi Ta Khon

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Lifeweaver receives a Thai New Year-inspired design in the Season 4 Battle Pass, showcasing a black and red color palette with eye-catching accessories and intricate details and patterns. This is an excellent cosmetic addition to Lifeweaver’s hero gallery, allowing him to celebrate his heritage as Overwath’s first Thai Hero proudly.

Sigma – Galactic Emperor

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Last but certainly not least is the Season 4 Mythic skin, Sigma’s Galactic Emperor. This skin is the primary feature cosmetic for the Space Opera Battle Pass theme and takes up a worthy space on the Overwatch title screen. As with all other mythic, Sigma’s Galactic Emperor skin will be available at Tier 80, the final Tier of the Premium Battle Pass. This skin comes with several customization options, including weapons, armor, helmet, and three different color palettes.

