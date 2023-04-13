All New Characters in Vampire Survivors: Tales of the Foscari DLC

Image Source: poncle

Vampire Survivors’ second DLC, Tales of the Foscari, continues the tradition of slashing powerful creatures in an all-new stage area. In this map, you’ll encounter unique characters, like a student of Foscari Academy, an elite school filled with dynamic warriors and wizards. So, if you want to know more about this DLC, we’ll show you all the new characters in Vampire Survivors: Tales of the Foscari.

Who Are the New Characters in Vampire Survivors: Tales of the Foscari DLC? Answered

The Tales of the Foscari DLC features eight new members in the storyline, along with 13 weapon selections. You can expect the following characters in Vampire Survivors:

Eleanor : A talented mage of the Azure Tower.

: A talented mage of the Azure Tower. Maruto : The undefeated Crimson Anvil warrior.

: The undefeated Crimson Anvil warrior. Keitha : A sly ranger of the Amber Sickle.

: A sly ranger of the Amber Sickle. Luminaire : Guardian of Lake Foscari.

: Guardian of Lake Foscari. Sammy : A lovable caterpillar.

: A lovable caterpillar. Genevieve : A mysterious character with evil origins.

: A mysterious character with evil origins. Je-Ne-Viv : The last boss of Tides of the Foscari.

: The last boss of Tides of the Foscari. Rottin’ Ghoul: Corrupted villagers of the Abyss Foscari.

Players can find all these characters by playing through the new Lake Foscari stage, one of the last available maps when starting a run.

Image Source: poncle via Twinfinite

Like previous Vampire Survivor hunters, each character includes their own skills and weapons to provide a wide variety of options for the player. You’ll need to last as long as possible while playing the match to unlock these individuals, especially with the final boss, Je-Ne-Viv.

How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Tales of the Foscari DLC

Now that you know the new characters of Vampire Survivors, it’s time to learn how to obtain them through these methods:

Eleanor : Find and open the coffin in Lake Foscari.

: Find and open the coffin in Lake Foscari. Maruto : Form a union of SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike.

: Form a union of SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike. Keitha : Evolve the Eskizzibur.

: Evolve the Eskizzibur. Luminaire : Break the Seal of the Abyss as Maruto.

: Break the Seal of the Abyss as Maruto. Sammy : Eliminate 6,000 Sammies.

: Eliminate 6,000 Sammies. Genevieve : Break the Seal of the Banished as Eleanor.

: Break the Seal of the Banished as Eleanor. Je-Ne-Viv : Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single match as Genevieve.

: Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single match as Genevieve. Rottin’ Ghoul: Eliminate 6,000 Rotting Ghouls.

Eleanor is possibly the most straightforward character to unlock since you can pinpoint the coffin’s location with the question mark icon on the map. Maruto and Keitha are also excellent choices, compared to the grueling requirement of killing a hefty amount of enemies with Je-Ne-Viv.

Next, players can get rid of Sammies at Lake Foscari and Rotting Ghouls at Abyss Foscari; however, it’s recommended to have enough weapons and buffs before taking on this task.

After players acquire Eleanor and Maruto, they can start evolving their weapons to break the seals for Luminaire and Genevieve. You can also earn achievements throughout the vampire-hunting escapade, such as Happy Birthday, Millionaire, and Shadow Servant.

That does it for our guide on all the new characters in Vampire Survivors: Tales of the Foscari DLC. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to unlock the Apoplexy Relic.

