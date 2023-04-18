Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

The Minecraft Legends Deluxe Skin Pack features a fashionable set of items that can be used on your character and various mounts. With this exclusive, you’ll gain one hero skin and four outfits for rideable creatures, allowing you to travel the Overworld in style. So, if you want to know what to expect with this pack, we’ll show you all Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition skins.

What Are the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition Skins?

The Minecraft Legends Deluxe Skin Pack is a part of the upgraded version of the game, as well as a purchasable add-on for those who bought the standard edition. However, it should be noted that these outfits do not boost the performance of either the character or the mounts, as it is primarily for cosmetic purposes.

If you aren’t sure where to find the skin pack, it is under the Carrot Commander Strike Team in the Marketplace section. Players must download this DLC first to equip these outfits and change their character appearance in the main menu.

We’ll give you a glimpse of the available skins for an overall view of Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition skins.

Hero Skin

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Horse Mount Skin

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Bird Mount Skin

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Tiger Mount Skin

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

Beetle Mount Skin

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

The only skin not listed here is a bonus cosmetic that will debut at a later date. You can also acquire more outfits through the Marketplace by exchanging Minecoins, Minecraft’s in-game currency.

That does it for our guide on Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition skins. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get iron.

