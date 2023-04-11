Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features the iconic Mercenaries mode, where you can kill as many enemies as possible within the given time limits. Like the main story, your performance will be graded with S++ as the highest Rank you can receive. After all that hard work, you may wonder what prize you can obtain from the Mercenaries mode. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you all the Mercenaries mode rewards you can acquire in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Get All Mercenaries Mode Rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Sadly, the Mercenaries mode expansion does not bring any new trophies or challenges that you can conquer in the game. However, the DLC makes obtaining the Handcannon much easier than before. Previously, you could only unlock this weapon by beating the game in Professional mode without using Bonus Weapons.

This is not a simple task since the best way to beat the main story in the highest difficulty is by using the Chicago Sweeper. The firearm has a ridiculous Exclusive Upgrade that gives the gun unlimited ammo. It is a great buff when playing in Professional mode, where ammunition can be very scarce.

With the Mercenaries mode DLC, you can unlock the Handcannon by beating every stage and receiving an S Rank or higher. Although getting 200,000 points is not that simple, it is still much easier and faster than completing the main story in Professional difficulty.

Here is a list of all unlockables in the Mercenaries mode:

Handcannon: Receive an S rank or higher in every stage.

Receive an S rank or higher in every stage. Luis Sera: Receive an A rank or higher using Leon in any stage.

Receive an A rank or higher using Leon in any stage. Jack Krauser: Receive an A rank or higher using Luis in any stage.

Receive an A rank or higher using Luis in any stage. HUNK: Receive an A rank or higher using Krauser in any stage.

That is everything you need to know about all the Mercenaries mode rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before heading off to get that S++ Rank, consider checking out other guides on Twinfinite.

Related Posts