All Eren Jaeger Challenges in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Eren Jaeger has arrived in Fortnite to eradicate the Titans. As you might expect, you’ll need to complete a handful of challenges. We have the full list if you want to know what you’re getting into. Here are all the Eren Jaeger challenges in Fortnite.

Eren Jaeger Fortnite Challenges List

There are eight Eren Jaeger-related challenges, and it will require completing all of them to unlock the outfit. Also, each challenge corresponds to a specific cosmetic item, so you are earning rewards as you go through the list.

Complete Eren Jaeger Quests (8) – Eren Jaeger Outfit

(8) – Eren Jaeger Outfit Visit Guard Towers (5) – Scout Regiment Salute Emote

(5) – Scout Regiment Salute Emote Damage Opponents While Airborne (300) – Attack on Titan Banner Icon

(300) – Attack on Titan Banner Icon Destroy Structures with a Thunder Spear (50) – Regiment Gear Wrap

(50) – Regiment Gear Wrap Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square – Basement Key Back Bling

– Basement Key Back Bling Hit Opponents with ODM Gear Attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) – Determined Eren Emoticon

(7) – Determined Eren Emoticon Hit the Nape of Different Titan Targets with ODM Gear Attacks (4) – Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

(4) – Titan Strike Harvesting Tool Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) – A World Without Walls Loading Screen

(3) – A World Without Walls Loading Screen Swing from 3 Different Trees in a Row Using ODM Gear – Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Additionally, there is a semi-related challenge for another Attack on Titan-themed reward. Week five of the weekly challenges include “Damage Opponents with Consecutive Shots with the Thunder Spear” for a Mikasa Emoticon.

All of these challenges are unrelated to the Mikasa and Levi outfits that are currently in the Item Shop, as they can only be purchased for V-Bucks.

This is everything you need to know regarding all the Eren Jaeger challenges in Fortnite. For more guides and recent news for the battle royale, take a look at the links below.

