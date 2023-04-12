All DMZ Plate Carrier Types Explained: Tempered, Medic, Comms & Stealth

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty DMZ mode requires players to use both offensive and defensive strategies while simultaneously tackling team-based maneuvers. That’s why it’s essential to load up on gear to reduce the risk of elimination with materials you can acquire on various missions. So, if you want to obtain the latest resources of the game, here’s everything you need to know about the new plate carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to get them.

What Are the New Plate Carrier Types in Warzone 2 DMZ? Answered

Season 3 features four new plate carriers that players can equip, with a special perk attached to each item. Here is a list of these materials in DMZ:

3-Plate Tempered Vest

3-Plate Comms Vest

3-Plate Medic Vest

3-Plate Stealth Vest

Those who played the original Warzone may remember the Tempered type, offering two robust armor plates instead of three standard versions. Next, the Comms Vest prolongs the duration of all UAV types, including Killstreaks, UAV Towers, and dropped AI enemy radios. Other bonuses you can expect are an upgrade to Advanced UAV performance and an auditory alert that sounds off when an opponent Operator is nearby.

Medic vests provide quicker revives to teammates, and the Self-Revive Kit; perfect for players who enjoy being the healer. Lastly, the Stealth plate carrier allows you to be invisible on enemy radars, similar to the Ghost perk.

How to Get New Plate Carrier Types in Warzone 2 DMZ

The latest collection can be found around Al Mazrah and Ashika Island through the standard looting of DMZ, especially in Strongholds. You can also craft them at Buy Stations with the following plate carrier crafting recipes:

Plate Carrier Recipe Ingredients 3-Plate Tempered Vest Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and two Documents 3-Plate Comms Vest Two Hard Drives, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Medic Vest Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Stealth Vest Two Electrical Components, Comic Book, and Game Console

You can locate any of these materials around the map by looting various areas, such as offices, medical boxes, and shelves. As a result, players can combine the ingredients in the ‘Barter’ section.

It’s recommended to select a plate carrier based on your playstyle to maximize your performance. For instance, if you continuously use UAVs, you should grab/craft the Comms Vest, while sneaky players can utilize the Stealth Vest.

That’s everything you need to know about all the new DMZ plate carriers in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation on Active Duty Operators.

