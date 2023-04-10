All Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes in Roblox (April 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

It’s hard to keep count of all the anime-inspired games on Roblox as there’s just so many, though Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart is an up-and-coming one. Essentially, it’s a fighting game with RPG elements that allows you to craft your character however you see fit. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely curious about one thing: What are all the Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s begin.

All Working Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes in Roblox

Last updated April 10, 2023 Added a new code!

!Code sub2vibezy – Redeem for 5k Yen (New)

– Redeem for 5k Yen !Code 40kLikesSkillPointReset – Redeem to reset stats

– Redeem to reset stats !Code 28KLikesContractReset – Redeem to reset your contracts

All Expired Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes in Roblox

!code 18khybridreset – Reset your Hybrid

– Reset your Hybrid !code sorryforshutdownsanddataissue – 5,000 Yen

– 5,000 Yen !code 10klikesskillpointreset – Reset stats

– Reset stats !code 5kLikesContractReset – XP and Skill Reset

– XP and Skill Reset !code omgbigupdatefr – 1,000 Yen

– 1,000 Yen !code 2KLikesOMG – 1,500 Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart is a slightly different process than most other Roblox games. Simply follow the steps below:

Launch Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart on Roblox.

Tap on the chat box in the top-left corner (as shown above).

Type in the code exactly as it appears on the list of working codes above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies.

So, there you have it: an answer to what all the Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes in Roblox are right now. For more, here’s a rundown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me. And as always, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

