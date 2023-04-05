5 Letter Words Starting with WHI – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

The New York Times’ Wordle continues to make up part of the daily routine of amateur linguists all over the world, with millions playing daily to work out a random five letter word in their allocated six guesses. On occasion it can prove tricky though, throwing up letter combinations that players struggle to work with. To that end, here’s every five letter Wordle word starting with WHI.

5 Letter Words Starting with ‘WHI’

All of the following words will be accepted by Wordle, meaning they could be the mystery one you need to solve the day’s puzzle.

which

whids

whies

whiff

whift

whigs

while

whilk

whims

whine

whins

whiny

whips

whipt

whirl

whirr

whirs

whish

whisk

whiss

whist

white

whits

whity

whizz

There’s more than enough to cause you issues and, given some are repeats of uncommon letters, it could be difficult to narrow down. Ensure you’re using Wordle‘s in-game feedback system as you go, which will color-code guessed letters depending on their relevance to the day’s hidden word.

Specifically, a green letter is perfectly placed, a yellow letter needs to move but does feature and a grey letter is not in the day’s word. If you’re no closer to solving the day’s conundrum, check out our daily Wordle answer guide, which guarantees to keep your streak alive.

That’s every five letter word starting with WHI that Wordle will accept. For all the latest on the NYT’s daily head-scratcher, stick with us on Twinfinite. You can also check out similar daily puzzles, like Jumble, Waffle or Digits!

