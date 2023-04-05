5 Letter Words Starting With RAT – Wordle Game Help
Wordle help to keep your streak going.
A new day means a new Wordle puzzle for players all over the globe to solve. While some words are easy to guess, others can hide behind the multicolored tiles and remain obscure. On that note, here’s every five-letter word starting with ‘RAT’. If today’s Wordle matches that pattern, you’re in the right place.
Five Letter Words Beginning With ‘RAT’
The following list has been Wordle approved – meaning they’ll all be accepted by Wordle and so could be the hidden word you’re looking for.
- ratal
- ratan
- ratas
- ratch
- rated
- ratel
- rater
- rates
- ratha
- rathe
- raths
- ratio
- ratoo
- ratos
- ratty
- ratus
That’s all 5 letter words starting with RAT for Wordle. Hopefully it’s armed you with what you need to solve today’s puzzle but there’s certainly still enough words to cause you trouble.
If that’s the case, you should use Wordle’s feedback system to help you narrow down the letters. A green tile means that you’ve got that letter spot on, a yellow tile means you need to move that letter for today’s word, while a grey tile means you can abandon that letter until tomorrow.
If you need the answer straight up, you can check out our daily Wordle answer guide for all you need to solve it. We’d only recommend doing that if you’re on your final guess with no clue where to turn though.
