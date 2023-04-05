5 Letter Words Starting With HOU – Wordle Game Help

NYT / Unsplash

Wordlers worldwide continue to dive into the New York Times’ daily puzzle game, doing their best to guess a random five letter word in as few guesses as possible. On occasion it can leave players baffled though – which is where we can help. These are all the five letter words starting with HOU that Wordle accepts.

Five Letter Words Beginning With ‘HOU’

As previously mentioned, all these words are accepted by Wordle so they’ll take up a guess – but they could also be the word you’re after to solve the day’s puzzle.

houff

houfs

hough

hound

houri

hours

house

houts

That’s every word it could be if you know it begins ‘HOU’. There’s nowhere near as many as there could be with other letter combinations, but still more than enough to cause you a headache.

Make sure you’re using your previous Wordle guesses to inform future ones. A green letter shouldn’t move in future guesses; a yellow letter needs to move but is in the word; a grey tile should be abandoned for the remainder of the day’s guesses because it doesn’t feature.

If you’re still struggling to identify the word, check out our daily Wordle guide, which guarantees you’ll have the answer you need.

That is every five letter word starting with HOU that Wordle will accept. If you want more daily brainteasers, check out Digits, Jumble or Globle!